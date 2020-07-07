Home Entertainment The US is Currently Debating Whether to Ban Several Mobile Apps Including...
The US is Currently Debating Whether to Ban Several Mobile Apps Including Media Titan TikTok

By- Sankalp
The US is currently debating whether to ban several mobile apps that are popular, including media titan TikTok in the latest blow to hit the corporation.

 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated it was”certainly looking at” banning TikTok and other Social Networking apps following claims both parent and it company ByteDance shared information with the Chinese government.

 

“I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it is something we’re considering,” Pompeo told Fox News in an interview.

When asked if he would urge individuals to download TikTok, Pompeo doubled down on his accusations, saying, “Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok denies the claims, saying it sent user data to the Chinese government or China.

“We have no greater priority than encouraging a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked”, TikTok told Reuters an emailed statement.

TikTok has faced increasing scrutiny in recent months because its popularity skyrocketed around the world. The platform was one of 54 iOS programs built by companies that were revealed to become spies without their knowledge user’s mobile devices.

Despite having promised to put a halt to the clinic months past, it was discovered that TikTok still accesses clipboard information – and much more often than first thought. The program scrapes information whenever the user enters a punctuation mark or presses the spacebar; every few seconds, Quite only.

The program also revealed following the authorities set out safety plans in the city that it would be the latest technology giant to pull out its providers of Hong Kong.

