The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Taking The Characters Back In Time, The Show Can Do Right By Pogo.

By- Santosh Yadav
Following seven adopted siblings increased to become a group of superheroes who return to rescue the world, the next season of the wildly popular The Umbrella Academy brings the opportunity to bring back all the characters who tragically perished in Season 1. Following their failure from ruining the world, to prevent their sister Vanya, the Hargreeves decide to return in time until she’s too far gone, and help her, but they wind up traveling further back than expected. In Season 2, the family ends up in 1963, and they are once more scattered.

They appear to be bringing doomsday and end up landing in Dallas. Landing in various points of time, it’s up to Number Five to reunite the team and prevent whatever harm they’ve caused by changing the deadline of history. Whilst in the past, they met up with their father, a Sir Reginald Hargreeves, along with their pseudo-father, Pogo.

Spotted for a moment from the trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Pogo and Reginald are observed standing together in a cloud of smoke. Reginald is reaching out to take the hand of a younger Pogo, who appears to be not much older. It had been clear that Reginald and Pogo had a bond outside of their shared work in the Academy even though it was never shown in Season 1. Out of everyone in the household, Pogo was the only one, aside from Luther, who seemed to mourn Reginald’s death. He understood him before some of the Hargreeves kids were born and was raised by Reginald.

Vanya murdered at the end of Season 1 pogo when she felt betrayed after studying that Pogo was lying to her for many decades, but now that the family has gone back in time, they could correct this wrong. Pogo was a dad to the Hargreeves children than Reginald ever, so saw the household come together to rescue him seems like a logical measure. The new year can also shed some light on how Pogo came to be. It was not explained how that process worked although it was said that Reginald made him.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2

It is likely that Pogo was adored by Reginald when he was his own kid. Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy showed that Reginald had a milder side none of those Hargreeves ever saw. Appearing in a flashback in Episode 10, “The White Violin,” Reginald was shown to have a spouse who died years before he took the title Hargreeves. Whatever love to her was never extended towards his adoptive children he held, but it might have been for Pogo. There must have been a reason why the chimp remained so loyally devoted to him, even understanding all of his secrets.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse Comics collection created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min. Season 1 is currently available on Netflix and Season 2 will be released on July 31.

