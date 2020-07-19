The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix show that gained a lot of followers in just a short time, after the release of its first season. It is based on a comic series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics. There were many previous remakes of the comic series which include a movie in 2011, followed by a TV show in 2015. Finally, Netflix also picked up the show and was a great success. The show is finally all set for its second season in the row which is about to be released soon. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the show came up in February 2019 and gained a lot of popularity.

What’s good to notice is that the pandemic didn’t cause the delay in the release of the second season, as the shooting was finished before it. The release date for the second season remains unchanged as of July 31, 2020.

CAST

All the cast of the previous season will return for the new one. These include Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, and Ellen Page.

Apart from these, we will also be seeing a few new faces; these include Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland.

PLOT

The series is a superhero type with many supernatural things. One of such includes time travel. Every sci-fi series nowadays are incomplete with time-travel.

Season 1 of the series ended showing Number Seven/Vanya destroyed a chunk of the moon, destroying Earth. Number Five comes to rescue the Hargreeves siblings by teleporting them to an earlier time.

Few images from the upcoming season show the characters to be in 1960 Texas, where they will continue their journey in the second season.

Let us all hope for the best in the second season and more action stuff.