The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
The Umbrella Academy is an American superhero web television series created for Netflix. The show is based on a comic book series named ‘The Umbrella Academy’ written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba and published by Dark House Comics. The show has been created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater for Netflix.

The production house for the show is Borderline Entertainment, Dark House Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions. The show was first being planned to be released as a movie, but it was released as a series after getting picked up by Netflix. Season 1 of the show was released on February 15, 2019.

The show has received mixed reviews from the critics, however the fans seem to be entirely satisfied. The critics praised the show for its cast and visuals but criticized it for its tone and pacing. According to a report from Netflix, The show has been viewed 45 million times, that too in the first month of its release itself.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 release date

The release date for season 2 has also been finalized. After the tremendous success of the show in its first month of release, the show was renewed for a season two the same month. Season 2 is set to release on Netflix on July 31, 2020. This has increased the excitement of fans all over the world. Its a little more than a month and the fans will be able to watch their favourite TV show.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 cast

Ellen Page as Vany Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan a Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha, Cameron Britton as Hazel and many more artists are expectedly going to be a part of the show.

Aryan Singh

