The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is Addressing This Problem Wholeheartedly. As Revealed By The Recent Season 2 Trailer,

Some Umbrella Academy lovers were disappointed that Leonard Peabody never becomes the Conductor, but season two’s Carmichael is more authentic.

Umbrella Academy fans left frustrated when Leonard Peabody didn’t emerge as a fully-fledged supervillain in year 1 will not have exactly the same criticism with season two’s Carmichael. Netflix’s Umbrella Academy was a huge hit in 2019, and now 2 is set to drop later this month. Leonard Peabody acted as the prime antagonist of season 1. A Hargreeves fanboy Peabody, with a grudge, enters into a relationship with Vanya, manipulating her life to coax her latent abilities out. Peabody is accountable for turning Number 7, after separating Vanya from her loved ones and can be murdered for his problems.

Leonard’s counterpart in the first Umbrella Academy comics is The Conductor. A supervillain, The Conductor repeatedly approaches his orchestra to be joined by Vanya and bring about the end of the world, effectively filling the same role as Harold Jenkins from the Netflix series. Nevertheless, these two versions of The Conductor are extremely different. The villain of the comics is skeletal in appearance, having an abysmal outfit that falls somewhere between music maestro and Dracula. The live-action Umbrella Academy TV series strips all components of fantasy turns and away Peabody into a regular guy, albeit an extremely creepy one. Some fans were left disappointed that the effect of this Conductor never materialized As soon as it’s easy to see why this inventive decision was fitting for television.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is fixing this problem wholeheartedly. Carmichael is going to be the main villain if the Hargreeves sisters return as shown by the current season 2 trailer. In the first comic books by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, Carmichael is the mind of the Commission (or Temps Aeternalis) and accountable for Number Five’s years begrudgingly working as an assassin. From the Dallas arc, Carmichael manipulates the Academy with blackmail to ensure the Kennedy assassination goes forward. More importantly, Carmichael is a goldfish whose tank is grafted on a human body, creating a visual that is offbeat for a supervillain.

Despite being much more outlandish than the comic book version of The Conductor, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy has adopted the authentic Carmichael look, unveiling the dastardly walking in all of his glory in season 2’s the very first trailer. Contemplating season 1 shifted Leonard Peabody into a carpenter with connection issues from a supervillain, the decision to keep Carmichael almost the same as Gabriel Ba drew him comes as a pleasant surprise. It would have been easy for Steve Blackman (Umbrella Academy showrunner) and his team to transform the Commission’s leader to some generic black businessman kind, taking the same grounded approach as they did previously with Leonard. Running with all the goldfish idea is certainly a risk, however, Carmichael looks wonderfully strange in The Umbrella Academy’s season 2 trailer. Significantly, the book Carmichael that is true immediately addresses one of the components of year 1 which might’ve been better.

Carmichael’s menacing look is only 1 example of a more general change towards being faithful to the comic books in The Umbrella Academy’s second run. The source material was followed by season 1 in strokes, adding much in the way of plot threads and characters although keeping the theme of the apocalypse. Judging from the material published up to now, The Umbrella Academy season 2 will be drawing more directly in the Dallas comic arc, delving into the Kennedy narrative and giving fans the mad Carmichael design which was, unfortunately, missing for Your Conductor.