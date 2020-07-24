Home Lifestyle The Ultra Legend Pagani Zonda - Every Information In One Place
Lifestyle

The Ultra Legend Pagani Zonda – Every Information In One Place

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
The Legendary Pagani Zonda was one of the first Hypercars to be ever built. It was produced as early as 2007. The Zonda F was the most evolved Zonda to be created at the time and was actually the first car ever to have exclusive bodywork in the natural carbon fiber. The interior had fine leather and was extremely luxurious, and the Mercedes V-12 under the hood even took an update to further enhance the car’s racing heritage – yet another thing that paid tribute to Fangio’s racing career.

EXTERIOR

Upfront, the car has the iconic triple poke design and rectangular driving lights. It also has a single round unit placed just below each set of headlights. Down below, the front air dam is wide, and there is a small light at each corner. Moving to the sides, the side view mirrors are uniquely situated at the front fenders. The recess in the body for the lower rear vents has a little more character. There has also been another vent added to the top of the rear quarter with a vertical louver right in the middle. To the rear, the most notable change is the single piece spoiler.

INTERIOR

The interior of the Zonda F looks more like something you would expect to see from ultra-luxury automakers like Bentley or Rolls-Royce. You can’t miss all of the red leather that is everywhere. It is used to accent the carbon fiber doors, the handles on the steering wheel, and the dash. The seats are done up in the same rear leather, with a diamond quilted pattern used in the center. Furthermore, the entire floorboard is covered with diamond-quilted leather as well. There is, of course, a brushed aluminum Pagani emblem embedded into the floor just ahead of each front seat. This thing could have the most luxurious cabin for a track-focused car at the time.

ENGINE

The heart of the matter is a bombastic sounding engine. Pagani utilized a Mercedes-sourced, 60-degree, 7.3-liter V-12. This engine, however, was offered in two different flavors. In base form, it produced 602 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. If the Clubsport model was optioned, the engine was further enhanced with a new, longer intake manifold which brought the power output up to 650 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. The car could hit the 60 mph sprint in 3.6 seconds and had a top speed that was said to be greater than 214 mph.

PRICE

The Last known price of a Pagani Zonda when it was new was $1.4 million. Now that’s quite a lot of money. Would you pay that price for your dream Hypercar? Let us know in the comments.

