The Trump vs Biden presidential race which will dominate US headlines between now and this fall will be among the very hard-fought elections of our lifetime.

The 2020 presidential election is going to be dominated, obviously, by events surrounding the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

However, many different scenarios could massively alter the sport and make present predictions not very helpful right now.

Allow the predictions about whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will acquire the 2020 election begin.

There have been so many unconventional surprises which have mastered the arc of Trump’s presidency so far, by the coronavirus pandemic to lockdown measures along with the issuance of stimulus checks to Americans, that it makes predicting what will occur in November — well, more of an art than a science. And all that uncertainty hasn’t stopped one political science professor (who not only correctly forecast Trump’s 2016 win but also 25 from 27 elections) from going ahead and predicting a Trump triumph in November. Make of that what you may, however — we have been covering within the past several months, because, in our view, there’s so little in the method of normalcy connected to the presidential election, partly because of all the things. And any single one of these possibilities could upend everyone’s election calculus, by a considerable drop or a surge in coronavirus cases to some Fauci acceptance to who knows what else.

In no specific order, below are a few probable events we can see having a profound effect on the presidential race and occurring.

Let us start with the coronavirus.

The two Trump and Biden fall squarely within the demographic that’s regarded as most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus (both men are in their 70s). What happens if the infection is contracted by one? One of these two men is resistant to wearing masks in public, and he also enjoys to be in people, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility to imagine this situation.

Additionally, forget about an immediate impact on each guy. Could this year’s so-called October surprise be massive drop or a considerable surge in instances that are coronavirus? The latter would be turned into a centrepiece of the campaign message of Trump and also a basis for his re-election strategy. That’s what I believe could be the likeliest October surprise at this stage — something relative to the coronavirus numbers, which are out both campaigns’ palms. Intriguing to think about what it does to the chances of Trump if he grabs the virus — which would function as game-ender you might think. He trumpets that ad nauseam and could get over the infection. See? I’m fine, and you will be OK, everybody quit whining!(Trump vs Biden)

On a related note, let’s talk about White House health adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for a moment. What if Fauci that also serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases felt the Trump government was addressing the coronavirus scenario and chose to resign in the face of a continuously worsening health catastrophe? Or if he endorsed Joe Biden — or perhaps did something so modest as contributing a check?

The Twitter question is also an intriguing one. The president has pushed the bounds of what the social network is comfortable with, as we’ve noted previously, and it is possible the service could take action leading up to… expulsion? Maybe? I would not be surprised when Trump threw a rhetorical hand grenade-via-tweet near the election to see if Twitter would give him the boot. Playing with the aggrieved party sometimes works well for him.

Here’s another interesting scenario: Kentucky Republican Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to keep it away, and The US Senate is in Republican hands. A source recently told Politico this is the point where the president and his strongest backers could find eventually part ways. “At the end of the day, the Senate majority leader wants to be the Senate majority leader,” one former senior White House official said. “He cares about the Senate, he cares about claiming that bulk, so if that means walking away from Trump at some stage, he surely will.”(Trump vs Biden)

How about a Supreme Court justice retiring sometime between the election and now? There aren’t many things that bring Republicans together, even to the point of overlooking Trump’s flaws than the opportunity to ensure the justice of your political persuasion replaces a high court vacancy, as a candidate. “I couldn’t even fathom the chaos a (Supreme Court) vacancy could result in the race,” a GOP operative near the Trump campaign advised Politico. “McConnell’s going to go forward, the president is likely to move ahead, and the left will go mad.”

So much chaos and doubt that at this stage, one of the few things we can say for sure is that the coronavirus pandemic is going to have a profound effect on whoever is chosen. The most recent figures out of Johns Hopkins University show that there have been more than 3 million confirmed cases in America, along with over 132,000 deaths.