- Advertisement -

The Trump administration is gearing up to deal with a brand new stage of the coronavirus pandemic soon.

one which involves whether schoolchildren will return to class this fall — and the way they will do this if such a thing is deemed to be viable.

Because the grim predictions from White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci don’t precisely line up with the optimistic situation the Trump administration wants to present, White House officials have now taken to trashing Fauci, their expert, in the media.

We’re now apparently at the stage of the coronavirus pandemic where decision-makers at the federal level.

bereft of ideas about how best to resolve that the greatest crisis that the US has faced in generations, have resorted to trashing the White House advisor the general public has been paying the most attention to as a voice of authority since the COVID-19 outbreak started. We are referring, of course, to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that estimates that he hasn’t briefed President Trump about the coronavirus in 2 weeks today.

All the while, President Trump, lately, has erroneously announced that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are necessarily”benign” Simultaneously.

the most recent numbers from Johns Hopkins University show that nearly 3.3 million coronavirus infections have been identified in the united states, and over 135,000 people here have died.

Moreover, coronavirus”recoveries” aren’t necessarily as straightforward as that sounds, together with a new coronavirus research from researchers at University College London indicating that COVID-19 can cause brain damage and a number of neurological problems that linger. All of this is why it’s so extraordinary that the White House’s latest move to deal with the crisis, as the nation has deeper into intending whether to reopen schools this autumn or not, would be to… just begin publicly trashing Dr. Fauci from the media . As a measure of how unusual this is, NBC News reported on Sunday, was advised by a White House official that”many White House officials are concerned about the amount of occasions Dr. Fauci was incorrect on matters.

” Furthermore, this source provided the outlet with almost a dozen remarks Fauci made at the first days of the pandemic that”had finally proven erroneous.” According to NBC, the comments included Fauci’s initial suspicion that coronavirus had been”not a significant threat.” “But it’s something that we as public health officials will need to take quite seriously… It is not something that the American people needs to be concerned about or be frightened about.”)

The unnamed White House official also pointed to other Fauci remarks from the past, such as his assertion from March that”There’s no reason to be walking around with a (face) mask,” that Fauci said through a 60 Minutes interview.

NBC notes that this kind of information dump on Fauci has been”a move more attribute of a political campaign furtively disseminating’resistance research’ about a competition than of a White House struggling to contain a pandemic which has already killed more than 135,000 Americans, according to an NBC News tally.”

It’s not just Fauci, though. If folks describe this as the”novel coronavirus,” the novel refers to its newness — the simple fact that none of us has encountered this before. And, ideally, correcting expectations as new facts are discovered. People like US Surgeon General Dr.

Jerome Adams, who had been marginally pilloried on Sunday for a response he gave about why he’d donned a mask for a meeting using CBS, despite needing tweeted matters like this through the early days of the pandemic: It’s essential for people to understand that once upon a time we prescribed smokes for asthmatics, and leeches and cocaine and heroin for individuals as medical remedies,” Adams said on Sunday.

Watch his entire response below: What is unfortunate is that these items will function as yet another Rorschach test that probably confirms what people already believed. In the event that you were already an anti-vaxxer, refusing to wear a face mask right now because of some thought about freedom, these kinds of about-face statements would fortify you , see, the experts don’t know anything.

If, on the other hand, you’re among the many Americans dismayed about the way the nation is reacting to this disaster.

you will observe these sorts of things for what they are.

People trying to do the very best they can with the information they have at the moment, a task that’s made even more difficult when there’s somebody above you who’d instead this inconvenient catastrophe go away.