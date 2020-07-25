Home Lifestyle The SUV Of The SUV's - Toyota Fortuner
Lifestyle

The SUV Of The SUV’s – Toyota Fortuner

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
The Toyota Fortuner is one of the best selling full-size SUV’s in India. It has turned many heads over the years and with the updated styling, it is sure to turn some more. Toyota knows exactly how this car could get buyers.

EXTERIOR

The Fortuner looks traditional and is arguably softer than the model it replaces. But make no mistake – she looks imposing in person. It has slimmer wraparound headlights and tail-lights, a smaller grill, a more aerodynamic front, a bonnet without an air scoop, slimmer windows and yes, additional chrome. Toyota has also given the car automatic self-leveling bi-beam LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps and 18″ alloy wheels (4WD). A combination of these features and the massive size ensure that the car has immense road presence.

The fit & finish are good with tight and uniform panel gaps all over. The car feels solidly built & you just know that it can handle any kind of abuse one throws at it. It has a kerb weight of 2,140 kg (4WD Diesel AT) and this is evident when you try to lift the bonnet! At the same time, the doors feel rather light. They are thin and the metal flexes a little if you press it with your thumb. These will surely get dinged easily. Like its MPV sibling – the Innova Crysta – the paint job is very lustrous & shiny, although the orange peel effect is too prominent.

THE INTERIOR

The front doors open and shut in a very different way. It focuses in a triple-stage action. So they open wide enough, thanks to the sheer height of the vehicle. The floor of the car is about 24 inches off the ground and the running board is wide, which means climbing in is difficult. To help with the task, a grab handle has been provided on the A-pillar, in addition to the side step. Even then, the elderly will find it pretty tough to get in and out of the vehicle. A senior citizen shall need a small stool to be placed on the ground before he/she could get in.

The interiors of the new Fortuner are so much more ‘with the times’ than the outdated cabin of the outgoing model. Toyota has gone with a black and brown color theme, with silver and piano-black inserts at various places. This theme is a good choice, particularly for those who would like to take their vehicles offroading, where a lighter shade will get soiled much easily. That said, beige should have been an option for those who like things brighter.

While the leather on the dashboard and door panels is soft, there is not soft-touch plastic used anywhere. Fit & finish are flawless and all buttons & switches feel like they are built to last.

THE ENGINE MUST BE GOOD

Toyota knows that in order to make its car more reliable, it has to use a single clutch rather than a dual one on its automatics. The Toyota Fortuner offers 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine in the Indian market. The Diesel engine is 2755 cc that produces 174 bhp while the Petrol engine is 2694 cc and curns out 163 bhp. It is available with a sleek Manual and Single clutch Automatic transmission. It’s all upon the variant and fuel type; the Fortuner has a mileage of 10.01 to 15.04 kmpl. The Fortuner is a super huge 7 seater SUV and has a length of 4795mm, and a massive width of 1855mm and a wheelbase of 2745.

WHAT IS THE COST?

The price of this car starts from 28 lakhs and goes up to 32 lakhs for its top model. Prices here are ex-showroom.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

