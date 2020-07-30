The Stranger Season 2 Every Information Like Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer And More

- Advertisement -

Based on the book of the same title by Harlan Coben. The Stranger season 1 was released on January 30 of this year, and it quickly became among the most popular shows on Netflix. The eight-part British mystery series follows a mysterious woman (the eponymous stranger) who wreak havoc on the residents of a city by blackmailing them with their secrets. The Stranger season 2 was not confirmed up till last week through Twitter, and now fans have many questions about what is to come.

The Stranger Season 2 Release Date

The Stranger season 2 seemed pretty unlikely shortly after the series released, so fans were surprised to see that in a “New on Netflix” statement posted to Twitter on July 22, the second season was comprised. According to the tweet, season 2 will fall on August 15.

The Stranger Season 2 Synopsis

Not only did Coben write the book that the show is based on, but he also served as the show creator. In the meeting January, he was pretty adamant that the show was just meant to be one season.

“We don’t think that it’s reasonable to have only one of those shows where they don’t give you all the answers, and you have to wait till season 2 before you get it,” Coben said. “This is a closed story. You heard all the responses by the end, and the end is tremendously satisfying.” That having been said, that the synopsis of The Stranger season 2 is a mystery.

The Stranger Season 2 Cast

In precisely the same interview, however, Coben also hinted that if there ever was a second time, most of the personalities which appear in season one could return. “Could a few of the characters return to season 2? Maybe, but that is not our plan,” he clarified. “I never say never, however, it is not our strategy. We aim to give you great, fantastic season.”

The Stranger Season 2 Trailer

Although Netflix just dropped the information that The Stranger season 2 is premiering next month, there still aren’t any official trailers or teasers. We will just need to keep on the lookout for any news about the upcoming season.