The Station 19 Season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

We as fans, love action drama movies and TV shows, don’t we? Station 19 is an American action drama television series that has seen tremendous success amongst its viewers. The show was created for ABC by Stack McKee. The show is set in Seattle, where the personal and private lives of the people working at the Seattle fire station 19 have been covered.

Station 19 is the second spin-off of grey anatomy by Shonda Rhimes. The production company for the show is Shondaland and ABC Studios. The distributor is Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

Season 1 of the show aired on March 22, 2018. After the initial success of the show, it was renewed for a second season in May 2018. Season 2 premiered on ABC on October 4, 2018. The show was soon renewed for another season by ABC due to an increase in viewer base.

Season 3 of Station 19 aired earlier this year on January 23, 2020. After two months of its release, the show was again renewed for another season.

Station 19 Season 4 release date

As mentioned above, Station 19 was renewed for season 4 in March 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, the production for the same has been halted. According to rumors across the internet, the show is going to be aired anytime in 2021 only.

Station 19 season 4 cast

The cast for season 4 has not been revealed yet. However, the main cast from season 3 is expected to return for another season.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movie releases and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.