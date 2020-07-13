- Advertisement -

The SpaceX Starlink Assignment that was scheduled for Wednesday and then Friday has been pushed to Saturday.

Weather conditions have delayed the launch, which includes a batch of 57 new communications giants.

The launch is famous for 10:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, weather permitting.

It’s been something of a week for SpaceX. The weather just really, really doesn’t appear to want to cooperate with the organization’s plans, although nothing has gone wrong. Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the launch was pushed back to today, Friday the 10th, but that didn’t work out either. Now, the back-up-to-the-back-up launching window has been famous for Saturday, July 11th, at 10:55 a.m. ET.(The SpaceX Starlink)

This will be the tried launch of the Falcon 9 that is carrying not only a pair of satellites to get a firm called BlackSky but also a heaping batch of 57 shiny new Starlink satellites. They’re not as brilliant as they were, but we will get to that in a moment.

Unfortunately, the prediction does not look super favorable though the takeoff could happen as scheduled. Meteorologists imply that showers could put a damper on the launch plans of SpaceX, but things might clear up by the time the Falcon 9 is supposed to go skyward.

As the Starlink satellites, these can be newer models than most of the ones SpaceX currently has in Earth orbit. A major complaint from scientists following the Starlink satellites began taking over the skies as they were to astronomers. Whenever they pop up at the wrong times, the satellite horde can ruin the cosmos’ observations.

SpaceX toyed around with a few possible solutions, including painting the satellites matte black to reduce reflections. Still, these newest models will be equipped with retractable sun shades that should lessen the reflection of sunlight off the shiny antennas and lessen these satellites’ overall visibility as seen from the ground. That will be sufficient to mitigate the impact on astronomy efforts until researchers can weigh in the shift, but we won’t know.

As for the Falcon 9 that is currently doing the heavy lifting on Saturday, SpaceX notes that it has flown.

Falcon 9’s first stage endorsed Crew Dragon’s very first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, launching of this RADARSAT Constellation Mission, along with the seventh and fourth Starlink missions. After stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first phase on the’Of Course I Still Love You’ drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.”

There remains about a 60% chance that the launch will be able to proceed as planned, but as with anything that depends on the weather, which could change radically on quite short notice.