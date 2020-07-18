- Advertisement -
The Solar Orbiter mission has been launched in February, but it is already providing some stunning images of our star.
The spacecraft snapped pictures so detailed that scientists have been already seeing interesting items on the Sun’s surface.
Little”campfires” on the Sun were seen, and investigators are eager to find out more about them.
The Solar Orbiter — a joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency — was launched back in February. Its assignment includes taking and is straightforward. Months after it was taken skyward, the spacecraft delivered back what scientists have been waiting for: the many detailed images of the surface of the Sun that we have ever seen.
NASA published a blog post to showcase the magnificent images and explain exactly what we’re seeing and is excited about the entire thing. There happening on the Sun’s surface than we ever thought, as it happens.
In order to snap some fantastic pictures the Solar Orbiter needed to get close. It orbited the star. Now, that may seem like a safe space, but think about the fact which you’re still able to feel the warmth of the Sun at roughly double that space and you will understand if you get that close, how steamy things must be.
“These unprecedented images of the Sun are the closest we have ever got,” Holly Gilbert, NASA project scientist, said in a statement. “All these amazing graphics will help scientists piece together the Sun’s atmospheric layers, which can be essential for understanding the way that it drives space weather near the Earth and throughout the solar system”
Among the more intriguing things that scientists have learned from the Solar Orbiter is that the Sun’s flares are nearing plasma’s arcs that we’ve come to understand from observations taken from Earth. In fact, miniature solar”campfires” — tiny flares that would not be observable from Earth — scatter the star’s surface.
It is not clear how they correspond to brightenings detected by other spacecraft what these campfires are. Nonetheless, it’s possible they are miniature but ubiquitous sparks theorized to help heat the outer atmosphere, or corona of the Sun , to its own 300 times hotter than the solar surface.
The Solar Orbiter isn’t even near being finished, although these are some findings that are interesting. The mission is slated to last with another three-year extension tacked on to the end. The spacecraft will gradually get even closer to the surface of the Sun, coming within Mercury’s orbit and making observations at a distance of around 26 million kilometers.
The mission hopes to uncover some secrets about extend scientists and our celebrity some insights into its features and phenomenon like coronal mass ejections and wind.
