The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

The Society is Netflix’s best drama yet, so it must come as no surprise that the streaming service renewed it for another season.

The Society is an American teen drama web television series which is made by Christopher Keyser. The show premiered on Netflix on May 10, 2019. In July 2019, the show renewed for another season, which is about to be released in 2020.

Society follows a group of teenagers that are transported to a replica of the geographic area city, left without a sign of their parents. As they fight to find out what’s happened to them and also the best way to get home, if they wish to survive, they need to establish order and form union.

The Society season 2: Release Date

There’s excellent news for all the fans of this Society series; the series will probably be back with year two. The makers have given a green signal. Even though there isn’t any news regarding the precise date of launch of this Society season two, according to our sources, we could expect the season. But it can be delayed due to ongoing COVID-19 result, in that case, it seems we have to wait for silent longer for next season to get there.

The cast of The Society

Rachel Keller as Cassandra Pressman

Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman

Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich

Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot

Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena

Plot of Season 2

The next season’s plot will be prone to commence from where the year one stopped. As they fight to live there, the teens are observed researching the mysteries of another extent. The parents of the teenagers begin to appear for their lost kids while in another aspect.

In Season 2, we won’t see much participation of their parents. This season will show us precisely what shift will the child’s life take there.