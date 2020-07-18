Home TV Series Netflix The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here
TV SeriesNetflix

The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

The Society is an American mystery teen drama series created for Netflix. The series has been created by Christopher Keyser. The executive producers for the show are Marc Webb and Christopher Keyser.

Season 1 of the series ‘The Society’ has been released on Netflix on May 10, 2019. The show is about a group of teenagers who must know how to save themselves because the rest of the population of their town disappears. They are not even able to connect to the outer world in any manner. The show revolves around teenagers who must form their own rules to survive with limited resources.

Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3: Story And Production Will Begin Soon

The Society season 2 release date.

The show has been renewed for season 2 for the fans. But, the release date for the same has not yet been announced. However, it is for sure that the show will be released in 2020 end. Season 1 of the show consisted of 10 episodes. We expect the same no of episodes for season 2 as well.

Also Read:   The society season 2: Cast, plot, release, and everything you want to know!

The Society season 2 cast.

Kathryn Newton will be seen as Allie Pressman, Gideon Adlon as Becca Gelb, Sean Berdy as Sam Elliot, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena, Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair, Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich and many other faces can be seen again for season 2 of the show.
The Society has been awarded a rating of 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Also Read:   Girls From Ipanema Season 3: Release Date Plot, Trailer, Cast, And Everything And More Details Update

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and much more.
Till then, stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here

Netflix Aryan Singh -
The Society is an American mystery teen drama series created for Netflix. The series has been created by Christopher Keyser. The executive producers for...
Read more

Alita Battle Angle 2: Release Date, Cast And Get Other Latest Updates!

Movies Anish Yadav -
We are aware of the cliche: no fantastic live-action films can come from manga and anime. Funny how time changes things drastically, the considered...
Read more

Good Girls Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here!!!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
If You'd like the amalgamation of Comedy, Crime, and Drama in 1 package Check and Go out for GOOD GIRLS. An American T.V series...
Read more

Fargo Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Updates

TV Series Mugdha Singh -
Fargo is one of the most loved series with a lot of awards to its credit. Noah Hawley is the show's creator. He seems...
Read more

Love is Blind Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And and more!

Netflix Vinay yadav -
If you need a rest out of The Bachelor, subsequently Love Is Blind is most favorably the gift for you. It provides confidence in...
Read more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare & Warzone new updates rolled out!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
For hardcore veteran FPS avid gamers, or informal ones. Call of Duty is likely one of the most immersive army and war-driven first-person shooter...
Read more

Young Justice Season 4: Release Date And Everything You Should Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Young Justice is an American superhero science fiction animated television series created for CN(Cartoon Network). The show has been developed by Brandon Vietti and...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3 Retruns with ohn Krasinski as Dr. Jack Ryan, Release Date, Plot, Cast and more!

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Jack Ryan is an American webs series relies on figures from Tom Clancy's"Ryanverse," in which Ryanverse is a literary world. The series reveals a...
Read more

The Circle Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Update.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
The circle season 2-- You understand every time a fact show is loved or famous? When it has accommodated by other nations' manufacturers in...
Read more

Fast And Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Got Other Latest Updates

Movies Anish Yadav -
Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) came near its release from May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and lovers...
Read more
© World Top Trend