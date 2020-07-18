The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The Society is an American mystery teen drama series created for Netflix. The series has been created by Christopher Keyser. The executive producers for the show are Marc Webb and Christopher Keyser.

Season 1 of the series ‘The Society’ has been released on Netflix on May 10, 2019. The show is about a group of teenagers who must know how to save themselves because the rest of the population of their town disappears. They are not even able to connect to the outer world in any manner. The show revolves around teenagers who must form their own rules to survive with limited resources.

The Society season 2 release date.

The show has been renewed for season 2 for the fans. But, the release date for the same has not yet been announced. However, it is for sure that the show will be released in 2020 end. Season 1 of the show consisted of 10 episodes. We expect the same no of episodes for season 2 as well.

The Society season 2 cast.

Kathryn Newton will be seen as Allie Pressman, Gideon Adlon as Becca Gelb, Sean Berdy as Sam Elliot, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena, Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair, Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich and many other faces can be seen again for season 2 of the show.

The Society has been awarded a rating of 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

