The Society Season 2: Read Here To know The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details!

By- Alok Chand
The Society Season 2: everything you want to know about the upcoming season, and Plot Cast.

The Society Season 2

The Society is a teen/drama net series which was released on Netflix. The show was first premiered on May 10, 2019, and was created by Christopher Keyser. The series has had a season till now, so the fans are eagerly awaiting a brand new one. The series received many positive reviews!

Society 2: Plot

The Plot of this series is all about a bunch of teenagers that, after returning from a field trip, find out that the town they once knew as the home had entirely changed into something different. Every adult in the city had vanished, and the forest had enveloped town’s outskirts, so they could not escape it. Moreover, neither the internet nor the telephone providers worked; it was like the world outside this city didn’t even exist. It was all up to the teens to struggle for their survival!

The Society 2: Release Date

About the season, this series’ lovers were excited after the season finished. And a couple of months after the first period had ended the series was revived for a new year.
The twitter handle of this series revealed that we should be expecting the season, although not about the Release Date was declared. This was announced before this COVID-19 pandemic. Hence there may be some delay in the discharge. Stay tuned to find out!

Society 2: Cast

Reports indicate that the regulars in the first season would be back, although the cast list for its season has not been announced. They would include:

• Gideon Adlon as Becca Gelb
• Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot
• Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena
• Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair
• Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins
• Alex Fitzalan as Harry Bingham
• Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich
• Jose Julian Gordie
• Alexander MacNicoll Luke
• Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot
• Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman

No new developments have been announced till now, but stay tuned to find the scoop!

