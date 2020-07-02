Home Gaming The Sims 5 release date? We have the details
The Sims 5 release date? We have the details

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
EA and Maxis have not yet announced the release date for The Sims 5 but most of the fans were hoping that the game would come out in 2020. It has been more than five years since The Sims 4 came out. Accordingly, the next game should come out soon, But….

The Sims 5 Cancelled ?

Maxis Canceled The Monthly Stream For March 2020. There will be no more updates for the previous version of the game. Sadly, the next expansion for The Sims 4 has been canceled. Therefore, the users won’t receive the patch for March 2020.

Can we Hope for a Release Date ?

The game developers have hinted that “The Sims 5” could have the earliest launch date of 2022 as there are still more TS4 expansion pack and other contents coming out next year. So our safest bet would be 2022. Till then we shall wait.

