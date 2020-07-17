Home Gaming The Sims 5: Release Date, Trailer And Read Here All New Updates
The Sims 5: Release Date, Trailer And Read Here All New Updates

By- Mugdha Singh
The gamers are desperate for a new installment of The Sims game. The previous Sims came six years ago and now it’s a long time. EA franchise brought ample games within these six years but none was able to decrease the eagerness that the gamers hold for Sims 5. Sadly, there’s no official announcement from the makers regarding the game.

But there are a lot of things that you need to know about it. Read below to find out..!

When will The Sims 5 release?

As mentioned earlier, the makers of this game haven’t provided any information regarding this yet. Thus, we do not have a release date for you. But one thing is sure that it won’t be releasing this year since the pandemic has spoiled all plans if there would have been any. Most likely the game would be launched by the mid of 2021. But we cannot be sure of anything now.

Is there an official trailer for Sims 5?

Unfortunately no, the makers haven’t released any trailer till now. However, there are chances that you find many trailers on YouTube but that’s not the official one. Hopefully, the official trailer launch will take place around two months before the game’s release. But for now, neither is there a release date for the game nor its trailer.

Well, the saddest part for many Sims fans was that the game’s official Twitter page announced that it wouldn’t be revealing any update about its new product. However, there are moments when EA Play has hinted about the arrival of Sims 5.

Is Sims 5 in development?

In February 2020, CEO of EA Andrew Wilson’s comments hinted about the game’s development. However, no direct revelation about its development has been made yet. The game is gonna be a big release for the franchise. Thus, proper planning and plotting and development requires some time. So the fans need to have patience. We will be back with more information ones there are any. So stay tuned.

