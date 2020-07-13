Home Technology The Samsung Galaxy: Unveil A Cheap Fitness Tracker Along Side The Galaxy...
Technology

The Samsung Galaxy: Unveil A Cheap Fitness Tracker Along Side The Galaxy Watch 3

By- Kumar Saurabh
- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Fit line of fitness trackers is among the company’s most significant properties, so it’s no wonder that Samsung seems to be working on a lot of them, but they fill a favorite niche.

News of the comes in an FCC filing (as seen by The Verge) from Samsung, which shows a new physical fitness band from the company.

The filing does not tell us much about the group itself; the news is that Samsung has a tracker coming at all.

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds 2 sometime in late July, until the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold two on August 5; also it’s potential in this late-year product swell that we will also see a brand new affordable fitness tracker for people that don’t want to splash out on a new smartwatch.

Also Read:   Worx Landroid M: Robotic Lawn Mower is an Entry-Level Model That Costs a Fraction

Saying that FCC filings get filed months ahead of a product launching so that we won’t get our hopes up and it would be a quick turnaround to see the brand new Samsung fitness tracker have declared in the upcoming few weeks.

A Samsung Galaxy Combination Sequence? Samsung Galaxy Fit

Also Read:   Samsung Will Launch New Note and Foldable Phone Models in The Second Half of 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Blend and Blend were unveiled in mid-2019 as cheap (also in the case of the latter, actively cheap) fitness trackers to compete with the likes of the Fitbit Alta, Huawei Band 3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

The new FCC filing suggests more such devices could be put out by the corporation, although it was not clear if this could be a line from the company.

Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Will Have Under-Display Camera?

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, but seeing how the company is rumored to be bypassing the’2′ tag and jumping to Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to its smartwatch, maybe this will be the Galaxy Fit 3 instead. (Samsung Galaxy Fit)

Either way, we anticipate the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be unveiled in July, and maybe we’ll see this workout tracker shown during the launch.

- Advertisement -
Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

OnePlus TWS Buds: OnePlus Would Be Debuting Its TWS buds

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
We knew that OnePlus would be debuting its TWS buds, because of a collection of escapes that arrived in. We finally got a date...
Read more

Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Good news for all of the fans and the audience who are currently awaiting this series. That's Netflix as we're expecting that the Ares...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Else Do We Know?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Cobra Kai is an American action comedy-drama web television. It is set almost 34 years following the Karate kid movie. The initiation of the...
Read more

Indiana Jones 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Out All Updates

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Indiana Jones is a digital press franchise(a collection of movies, tv programs, and video games). It's based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton"Indiana"...
Read more

The coronavirus’ Japan Effect Has Been Very Different Than in The United States

Top Stories Sankalp -
The coronavirus' Japan effect has been very different than in the united states, together with the nation relatively keeping the virus at bay without...
Read more

Good Girls Will Soon Return For Season 3. So When Will The New Episodes Of The Comedy-drama Series Be On Our Screens?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
GOOD GIRLS will soon return for 3. So when will the new episodes of this series be on our screens?
Also Read:   Instagram's Brand New feature Is Ideal for Linking with isolated friends
Fantastic Girls is about sisters...
Read more

Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Everybody esteems a not too lousy story. The story told in Knightfall is, without doubt, a charming one that lists a first season in...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy: Unveil A Cheap Fitness Tracker Along Side The Galaxy Watch 3

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
The Samsung Galaxy Fit line of fitness trackers is among the company's most significant properties, so it's no wonder that Samsung seems to be...
Read more

Westworld Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Information Here

HBO Santosh Yadav -
Season 3 of HBO's Westworld is arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 17, 2020. According to insiders, the addicting, although confusing...
Read more

Active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight

Corona Nitu Jha -
The number of active cases in Kolkata has doubled in the last fortnight. While on June 29, the town had 1,772 active instances; on...
Read more
© World Top Trend