The Samsung Galaxy: Unveil A Cheap Fitness Tracker Along Side The Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Fit line of fitness trackers is among the company’s most significant properties, so it’s no wonder that Samsung seems to be working on a lot of them, but they fill a favorite niche.

News of the comes in an FCC filing (as seen by The Verge) from Samsung, which shows a new physical fitness band from the company.

The filing does not tell us much about the group itself; the news is that Samsung has a tracker coming at all.

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds 2 sometime in late July, until the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold two on August 5; also it’s potential in this late-year product swell that we will also see a brand new affordable fitness tracker for people that don’t want to splash out on a new smartwatch.

Saying that FCC filings get filed months ahead of a product launching so that we won’t get our hopes up and it would be a quick turnaround to see the brand new Samsung fitness tracker have declared in the upcoming few weeks.

A Samsung Galaxy Combination Sequence? Samsung Galaxy Fit

The Samsung Galaxy Blend and Blend were unveiled in mid-2019 as cheap (also in the case of the latter, actively cheap) fitness trackers to compete with the likes of the Fitbit Alta, Huawei Band 3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

The new FCC filing suggests more such devices could be put out by the corporation, although it was not clear if this could be a line from the company.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, but seeing how the company is rumored to be bypassing the’2′ tag and jumping to Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to its smartwatch, maybe this will be the Galaxy Fit 3 instead. (Samsung Galaxy Fit)

Either way, we anticipate the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be unveiled in July, and maybe we’ll see this workout tracker shown during the launch.