By- Sankalp
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is set to be landing soon. While Samsung hasn’t provided us with any precise details on when we’ll see the phone (and any siblings in its line) enough escapes are pointing to the same dates that we’ve got a fantastic idea.

We have discovered the Samsung Galaxy Notice 20 launch event will occur with the telephone launch date set for August 21, on August 5, and a report has given credence to both partners.

That is according to news site ETNews, in a report on 5G phones in Korea, which titles and August 21 as the launch and launch date. We would not expect it to be distinct internationally, as Samsung tends to use the goes around the world because of its products, although that’s only the dates for South Korea.

Since we have discovered both dates, it appears likely those are.

Of course, it is not confirmed those dates are correct, as all the rumours may be incorrect or the company could internally choose to alter them, but they’re a fantastic bet for now.

The ETNews report also mentioned a couple more 5G phones we can expect to see soon.

We’ve been hearing, and ETNews backs up that, which makes it seem even more likely. It appears to concur there will be four phones, comprising two regular and two pro’ mobiles in two sizes each.

We’ve heard for a while LG is working on a’Wing’ telephone, as people are calling it, which includes a bizarre winding mechanism to unfurl to a device. Although this could be Korea-exclusive, this is going to be a 5G phone that lands in October.

Finally, we learned about two Samsung foldable mobiles 2, which we are expecting to be released after the Galaxy Notice 20, along with a 5G-compatible version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Leaks have suggested both these devices might be launched in the Galaxy Note 20 unveiling occasion.

Also Read:   Galaxy Note 20: Leaked Price By One Of The Top Samsung Insider
Also Read:   During Tesla's Latest Quarterly Earnings Call Wednesday
