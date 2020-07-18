The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

- Advertisement -

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a mild novel series written by Aneko Yusagi. It’s also adapted into a series of 25 episodes. The series is produced by Kinema Cirrus which was aired from January to June 2019. The series was adored and appreciated by the audience, it has received praise from critics and fans using an 8/10 IMDb score.

Release Date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

As of April 7, 2020, fifteen volumes of the novel have been released. Its adaption debuted in January 2019 with 25 episodes. Kinema Citrus created it. And, now we have. We don’t know when its season will be accompanied by the series. However, it may be a 2020 coming of the season.

Plot

The lead of the film is Nao Fumi, who lives a serene life. Until one day he visits the library and has hold of a publication called”The Records of the Four Cardinal Weapons”. He zones to another planet while he reads the books. Together with him three characters come to be a part of the world. However, the other characters belong to the parallel universe.

Now the characters including Nao Fumi wonder about how they enter into the world. Later in the narrative, they become protect heroes. They need to fight against”waves” that are monsters. Each character and our hero Nao Fumi get a weapon and a mythical shield, respectively. Each of the stories is begun by their and the four heroes are taken to the king of the world begins.

The cast of The Rising of Shield Hero Season 2

The Cast of the Voice over Artists is declared. However, the seasons’ cast is going to take part in the season. The cast incorporates Erica Mendez, Alen Lee, Morgan Berry, Billey Kameez, Brianna Knickerbocker, and Xander Mobus. Expansion may happen depending on the throw’s storyline and basics. But until today, they have not declared any changes in the cast.