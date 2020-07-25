The Rising of the Sheild Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese anime television series that has been in talks since the last year due to its rising popularity in the Japanese anime world. The anime series is becoming a famous TV series not only in Japan but among anime series lovers in other parts of the globe. The television series the Rising of the shield hero has been adapted from a Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Aneko Yusagi.

The Japanese manga has been published by a media factory with illustrations being depicted by Seira Minami. This dark fantasy anime television series has become quite popular since the first time it was released in 2019. The TV series has been directed by Takao Abo and written by Keigo Koyonagi.

Season 1 of the Rising of the shield hero premiered for the first time on January 9, 2019 and ran till June 26, 2019 for a total of 25 episodes. The show has been produced by Kinema Citrus and aired on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TVA and many other channels. Since the completion of season 1 of the show, viewers have been demanding a season 2 from the showrunners.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 release date.

The show gained quite an audience in a very short span of time when it was released. Fans simply kept demanding more and more of it. So, the showrunners have announced the renewal of the series for season two and season three as well. Unfortunately, the release dates for the second and third seasons have not been announced yet. Given that the popularity of the show is increasing day by day, we can confidently say that the show can be released anytime in 2021.

Till then, fans will have to keep waiting for the showrunners to announce the release date for season 2 of the Rising of the shield hero.

