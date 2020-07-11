- Advertisement -

The Razer Blade Pro has been around for some time, but with this 2020 iteration, it has to compete with an entire landscape of gaming notebooks which are aiming to shoot the crown of Razer. Notebook manufacturers have all woken up to how a massive part of the fanbase for these devices – that were previously almost exclusively marketed as high-end gaming laptops – are some of the best laptops for founders, especially for anybody that has to perform heavy video editing on the move.

And, strapped with an Intel Core i7-10875H chip, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 to start, there is undoubtedly a great deal of horsepower to spare. Paired with a lovely 1080p display, this is a notebook where you are going to have the ability to play with of the PC games at max settings without messing around with resolution settings.

SPEC SHEET

Here is the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020) configuration delivered to TechRadar for inspection:

CPU: 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10875H (octa-core, 16MB cache, up to 5.1GHz)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

RAM: 16GB DDR4 (2,933MHz)

Display: 17.3-inch, Total HD (1,920×1,080) NT, 300Hz

Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD

Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 3 x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, headset jack, 2.5Gb Ethernet LAN, UHS-III SD card reader

Connectivity: Intel Wireless-AX201 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Bluetooth 5.1

Camera: HD webcam (720p)

Weight: 6.06 pounds (2.75kg)

Size: 15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches (39.5 x 26 x 1.99cm; W x D x H)

You will pay for that hardware. The Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at $2,599 (#2,599, AU$4,899), which will get one of the settings you see to the best. Now, you can get last year’s model with a 9th-generation Intel chip and drop that price down to $2,399 (roughly #1,900, AU$3,450) though you’ll get a 240Hz display, rather than the 300Hz screen found on the 2020 version.

If that’s not power, you can go for a few of the delicious models. You can find the Razer Blade Pro 17 with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, update that SSD and receive a 4K display that is 120Hz to top it off for $ 3,799.

Both of these configurations sound like a good deal, but in contrast to other desktop-replacement laptops such as the $2,299 (about #1,860, AU$3,600) Gigabyte Aorus 17G and also the $2,999 (about #2,430, AU$4,390) MSI GS75 Stealth, the Razer Blade Pro 17 fits in with its contemporaries, even though it certainly outclasses them into the design.

Razer has always had the excellent layout, and also the Blade Pro 17 is no exception. The design is just interrupted up Razer Logo on the rear that doesn’t even look obnoxious like most illuminated logos do. There’s also an RGB keyboard, which you may personalize with the Razer Synapse software that is pre-installed.

Beyond that, the keyboard is excellent, if a little clicky than we’d expect from a gaming laptop – though that’s certainly not a bad thing. The Razer Blade Pro 17 also has. While we get this using this type of notebook, people will be primarily using external mice, having a trackpad that doesn’t suck is underrated – and this one is almost like a Mac trackpad.

On either side of the keyboard, you get these massive speakers. They aren’t the best sounding speakers in the world – as we’d like, the bass isn’t quite as hefty – but due to their positioning, they are not stifled. Nestled in the top of this speaker, you get a power button, which is the only kind of a weird positioning.

BENCHMARKS

Here is the way the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020) performed within our suite of standard tests:

3DMark Night Raid: 43,497; Fire Strike: 18,681; Time Spy: 7,921

Cinebench R20 CPU: 3,506

Geekbench 5 Single-Core: 1,320; Multi-Core: 7,689

PCMark 10 House: 5,368

PCMark 10 Battery Life: 4 hours 1 minute

Battery Life (TechRadar movie evaluation ): 4 hours 54 minutes

Metro Exodus: 137 fps; (1080p, Lowest); 59 fps (1080p, Maximum )

Total War: Three Kingdoms: 190 fps; (1080p, Low); 65 fps (1080p, Ultra)

So far as ports are concerned, there are plenty. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports — one on each side of the notebook, along with three ports. Then, to add a cherry on top, there is Ethernet, an HDMI interface and an SD card reader. Whether you are a professional or a gamer, you are not going to be left wanting for vents.

The reason why Razer managed to stuff all these ports is the absolute thickness of this laptop. This item is. As soon as it’s not much bigger than other laptops in its category, measuring just.78 inches thick, so it is cumbersome. This item weighs a whopping 6.06 lbs, which is thicker than the Gigabyte Aorus 17G, and it can be a full 22% thinner. If you are trying to breathe with this particular thing, just be prepared for the workout that carrying it around in your backpack is going to be.

And that is before you consider the weight of the charger, which you’re likely to need to continue with you too — since the battery life isn’t great. Using its 10th-generation Comet Lake-H processors, Intel has radically improved the average battery life of even the very beefy workstations. Coupled with Nvidia Optimus, which intelligently switches off the dedicated GPU if it’s not required, even gambling notebooks are getting some reasonably good battery life these days.

But not exactly the Razer Blade Pro 17. From the PCMark ten battery test, this laptop squeezed by with just 4 hours of battery life, a complete hour behind the Asus Zephyrus Duo — a notebook with two screens. A lot of this likely comes down to the 300Hz refresh speed, but you’re certainly going to want to make sure this thing is plugged in most of the time.

Luckily, the Razer Blade Pro 17 performs as expected — but there is a small twist. Right out of the box, the notebook is held by the performance profile back a bit. If you would like to squeeze the most juice from it, you are going to need to enter Razer Synapse, pick the Razer Blade Pro icon, go on to the performance tab, and then make a customized grid, and crank the CPU and GPU sliders all of the way up. As soon as you do that, you’re going to be able to squeeze the maximum performance from the laptop — which means better frame rate for players and time saved for founders.

As soon as you do so, the Razer Blade Pro 17 punches above its weight class, beating the RTX 2080 Super from the Zephyrus Duo at all of our gaming tests. It will lag when it comes to raw CPU performance — but not by far.

In the end, that is a laptop, with plenty and a charming aesthetic of vents. It’s a bit hefty, to be sure, and also the battery life isn’t quite there, but if those are items you can live with, there’s a lot to appreciate about the Razer Blade Pro 17.

It would be best if you had powerful functionality.

The components in the Razer Blade Pro 17 play to their most enormous potential, making sure you’re getting powerful performance for the substantial cash you’re putting into it.

It would be best if you had lots of ports.

If you’re a creative professional, you’re unfortunately probably utilized to laptops which makes you live that dongle life. Perhaps not with all the Razer Blade Pro 17 — this laptop has every port most people will ever require.

You are a Razer lover.

Razer makes everything. If you wish to keep the light synced and have a lot of Razer peripherals, Razer Synapse is here to get everything.

You are on funding.

While it is not the notebook in its class, it’s not affordable. You can discover this hardware in laptops that are cheaper — though they may not have as slick a layout if you’re trying to save some cash.

You have a lengthy commute.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a thick piece of kit, which means you’re certainly going to feel it in case you need to carry it long distances.

You want a long battery life.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 has the shortest battery life in its category. This is a laptop that is going to have to stay plugged in most of the time, especially if you’re doing heavy work.