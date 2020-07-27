The Rain Season 3: Netflix Can We Expect To See Some New Faces?

- Advertisement -

The 1 season 3: The Rain is one of the most awaited series. Fans are waiting for season 3. The story of the series focuses on a set of people who fight and live through the misery created after a virus is spreading due to rain.

The Release Date For The Rain Season 3′

The rain season 3 will be released on 6th August 2020 on Netflix. The renewal of the series was declared on the official account of this series on Facebook, “Survival Squad: We will see you in 2020 to get a third and last season.”

We do not know how many episodes will probably be there. While season 2 had 6 episodes, season 1 had 8 episodes.

Netflix formally confirmed that the third season would return last year on 18th June 2019

The Cast of ‘The Rain’ Season 3

Siblings Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) and Simone (Alba August) will probably be returning in season 3. A couple of characters from season 1 Martin (Mikkel Følsgaard), Patrick (Lukas Løkken), Jean (Sonny Lindberg), and Sten (Johannes Bah Kuhnke) are also expected to make a comeback.

But Lea (Jessica Dinnage), who sacrificed himself to rescue Simone, will not be there in season 3.

Trailer For ‘The Rain’ Season 3

Netflix has published a date statement trailer for its new season. Fans are still waiting for a more trailer.

Plot For ‘The Rain’ Season

The story is about two siblings called Rasmus and Simone. The duo finds shelter in a bunker when the virus is killing people in Scandinavia. With the expectation to discover a new location and people to live that the siblings leave the refuge after 6 years.

Season two finished dramatically as Apollon seized Rasmus.

The upcoming season has a lot to talk about as Sarah (Clara Rosager) got infected with the virus. Season 3 will be the final season to disclose whether the virus will be ceased for once and all.