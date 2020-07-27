- Advertisement -

The purpose of the data collection is for Google to improve its products and potentially help it construct competing products that can be popular with customers.

Google verified the existence of the tool, said the information is gathered from users who consent to it, and that the data is anonymized.

But Google didn’t say whether that data was used to make products that may rival present apps for third parties.

WhatsApp already had a massive user base, which only grew since then, so the top paid for Facebook —

kind of, since it’s unclear when Facebook will make back its money.

But a few years after, we learned that Facebook used a different app, a VPN support called Onavo, to spy on competitions.

Fast-forward into 2020, and Google will finally have to describe a similar approach.

The company is using an internal tool which can measure your app action, a new report says.

The point is to allow Google to improve its products or create others.

As opposed to searching for the next WhatsApp, Google might be spying on your program usage to create its hit apps.

Google has acknowledged that it employs the service, and potential investigations will likely tell us more about how Google extracts and uses that info.

It’s The Info (via The Verge) that reported the information

Google has been using an unreporte Google campaign name Android Lockbox to track how users interact with non-Google Android apps.

Employees apparently can see”sensitive” data about other programs,

including how often an app is opene and how much time it’s use.

Google has utilized Lockbox to monitor Gmail competitions and look at Facebook and Instagram usage.

Google employees supposedly have to ask for consent to use the data,

and these requests are not always accept.

Users have to consent to share information with Google for Lockbox to offer useful information, the report states.

Users are told throughout the Android setup process the information will help Google offer them a more personalize experience,

but also the service also provides aggressive research data.

Google confirmed the presence of such information from rival apps but stated the program is public

and other programmers can access similar data.

Google also said that the data does not include information about how users act in individual programs.

However, Google did not confirm whether it utilized Lockbox for competitive purposes, like the creation of new apps.

As expected, Google explained the data is anonymous and can’t identify users.

The company also note that the data collection is disclose to customers and they have control over it.

Antitrust regulators will likely start looking into these matters too in the approaching probes targeting technology giants, Google included.

What’s intriguing is that a fresh lawsuit targeting Google alleges that Google gathers data about mobile use on mobiles even after people turn off Web & Program Activity.

The lawsuit states the data collection occurs via Google’s Firebase, a software solution that enables app developers to store information,

deliver notifications, and track clicks and glitches.