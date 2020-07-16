Home TV Series Netflix The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!
The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Since Marvel has had a rather complicated relationship with Netflix, many Marvel shows have been canceled by the streaming services. Some of the series are also hanging uncertainty. Let us take a look at what is going to happen for this Marvel show.

Is The Punisher Not Returning For Season 3 On Netflix? Here’s What We Know.

The Punisher is one of the shows in the streaming giant that had to confront a blow such as other shows. This series has also been pinpointed by Netflix after two seasons. The series will not continue beneath the Netflix banner ads. There is still hope of revival under the Disney + banner while fans sure are disappointed!

Netflix Has Canceled The Marvel Series Following Two Seasons! Have a Look.
Back to life, while fans loved celebrity Jon Bernthal who did an excellent job and borough, Frank Castle. While Frank Castle made a surprise appearance we might have seen Charlie Cox return the favor by making a surprise entry in the third period of The Punisher when it wasn’t canceled. Have a look at this networking article announcing this show getting canceled after two seasons.

Now that Netflix isn’t currently continuing the series, we could always expect the series shifting to Disney+. The service under the Disney banner might revive the series with a brand new third season. The reason behind the economy remains unidentified.

Will Disney+ Revive The Series Anytime Soon?

The Punisher isn’t the Marvel series that got canned from the giant, shoes like DaredevilJones, and Iron Fist had to confront a similar fate. Although this cancellation may seem confidential we wonder whether that has anything to do with the Marvel- Netflix equation or not.

While a very clear explanation has not been given by the service but it was shocking that the show got canned after only two seasons. We will miss Frank Castle from the kick-ass activity collection.

Also Read:   The Punisher Season 3 : Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And more update.
