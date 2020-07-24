Home TV Series Netflix The Punisher Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
The Punisher Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

By- Shubhojeet Paul
One of the great shows that had bind the hearts of many of the fans, The Punisher, was very well appreciated and liked by the viewers. The show released its second season in the row and that left the viewers with many unanswered queries. Seeing this the viewers were on the safe side that there will definitely be a third season for the show. However, there seems to be sad news for the fans as Netflix has put a stop in the further making of the show. Yes, you heard it right, the making of the third season of the show has been canceled and it has caused many fans disheartened.

However as Disney+ owns Marvel, it seems to be the last hope for the fans for the comeback of the third season of the show. Let us expect the show to return again. Till then let us know what can be expected from the new season if it comes.

CAST

It the show returns then the lead cast will also definitely return for the same. These include Jon Bernthal, Amber Rose, Jason R Moore, John Stuart along with others.

Also Daredevil might appear too as there remain many scenes where the Punisher and Daredevil cross each other.

PLOT

As said the second season ended with many unanswered questions and suspense. Also, the makers were equally excited to make the third season more interesting for the audience.

WIth Netflix canceling the further making of the show, the same can now be expected to release in other platforms. However, no official news as such is out yet. We will let you all know once such an announcement has been made.

