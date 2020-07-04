The Protector Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Expected Story Details

- Advertisement -

The Protector is a Turkish drama fantasy series created by Binnur Karaevli. The show has been directed by Can Evrenol, Umut Aral and Gonenc Uyanik. The show has become quite famous among the Turkish audience and in other parts of the globe. The show has been created for Netflix.

A total of 3 episodes have been aired till now. This action science fiction fantasy series has become quite popular, specially amongst the youth. Season 1 of the show was released on Netflix on December 14, 2018. The first season consisted of 10 episodes. The show, after its release, gained quite a lot of following.

Season two of the show was released on April 26, 2019. Season 2 consisted of 8 episodes in total. Looking at the huge fan following amongst the people, the show was renewed for season three and season four in June 2019 itself.

The Protector Season 4 Release date.

The show has been produced by Alex Utherland. The audience has been very hyped for the release of season 4 of the show. The protector season 4 is set to release on Netflix this July 9, 2020. According to the show makers, season 4 will be the final season for the series.

The Protector season 4 cast.

As of now, the cast for the final season has not yet been revealed. However, we expect the main characters from the previous seasons to return for season 4.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Till then, stay safe stay connected.