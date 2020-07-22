Home Entertainment The proposed Ram Temple, in the Ayodhya, redesigned
Entertainment

The proposed Ram Temple, in the Ayodhya, redesigned

By- Mohini Verma
AYODHYA: The proposed Ram Temple, that is being assembled in the Ayodhya area of Uttar Pradesh, will have three floors, including the ground floor, first floor, and the next floor.

According to the plan approved by the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the building of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, a’Nakshatra Vatika’ will probably be constructed from the temple complex.

27 Nakshatra trees are also planted in the temple complex. The goal of making the’Nakshatra Vatika’ is that people can meditate on their birthdays according to their constellation by sitting under the tree and give prayers to the deity in the temple complex.

The foundation of the proposed Ram temple will be 15 ft deep. It’ll have eight layers, and every coating would be 2 ft wide.

Further, both concrete and Morang (a construction material) is utilised to prepare the base platform of the Ram Temple. However, iron will not be used in temple structure. Meanwhile, the trees mentioned in the Balmiki Ramayana will also be implanted at the Ram Temple Complex, and the entire area is going to be named following the Balmiki Ramayana.

The trust has also suggested the temporary setup of Sheshavatar Temple from the Ram Temple Complex after the’Bhoomi Poojan’ of Ram Temple.

After the building of the Ram Temple is finished, a permanent temple dedicated to Lord Sheshavatar is going to be constructed on the temple premises.

A’Ramkatha Kunj Park’ will also be built inside the premises of Ram temple, which can be dependent upon the life and various aspects of Lord Ram.

Other constructions like a Goshala, Dharamshala, and a few other temples are also assembled in the Ram Temple Complex.

A copperplate has been prepared for the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple, which will have valuable info about Ram temple in the Sanskrit language inscribed on it. The title, place, constellation, time of this temple will be written on the aluminum plate, which will be laid in the foundation of the temple.

The height of Ayodhya’s grand Ram temple would be 161-feet, a rise by 20-feet in the previous layout, which was ready in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect along with also the son of C Sompura, chief architect of this temple.

Two mandaps will probably be added to the design and pillars, and the stones that were carved dependent on the prior version will also be used in temple structure.

Based on Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Ashwani Mishra,”Former VHP president overdue Ashok Singhal had stated that the holy water and soil in the Sangam should be utilized in’bhumi pujan’ of this temple in Ayodhya. Our leaders will carry the Sangam soil and water to Ayodhya. The titles of people who will be delegated the task is going to be announced soon.”

He explained that since several seers and saints from Prayagraj played a prominent role in the Ram temple movement, celebrations are held in various’mutts’ and temples around the afternoon the’bhumi pujan’ is held in Ayodhya.

The VHP will attract all Hindus to mild’diyas’ in their homes in the day on August 5, and seers and saints will blow conch shells to celebrate the occasion.

The trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5…333

