Spoilers for season 2 of The Politician ahead.

How can you resolve a problem? That is the fundamental question of The Politician season 2, all seven episodes of that fell on Netflix a week. He is mounting a New York State Senate race out of his NYU dorm space After we’re re-introduced into the wunderkind, performed with Ben Platt. Adhering to that suspicious high school class president triumph, Payton’s set his sights on the Senate chair of longtime incumbent Dede Standish (Judith Light).

Viewers of this season understand that Payton will stop at nothing to obtain power. What we do not understand is that the lengths to which Dede, her effort adviser Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler), and Payton’s rival-turned-ally-turned-rival-again Astrid (Lucy Boynton) will head to battle him. But at the summer finale, titled”Election Day,” each of the forces opposing Payton appears to bend to his will. An election that he had been poised to shed falls to his lap, his on-off love Alice (Julia Schlaepfer) returns to his side, and a bid for the Vice Presidency arrives. How can you resolve a problem? You do not.

Even though a Season has not yet been verified, it will not stop audiences from thinking about the next effort — along with the downfall of his high of Payton. Below we divide the essential moments from the end of The Politician Season 2.

Dede concedes the tied election to Payton in a shocking press conference.

At the beginning of the finale, Dede’s and Payton teams have been scrambling following the outcomes of the election. Instead of a coin toss or another voting day, the candidates agree to a game of rock, scissors, paper. Each side is convinced that their approach will direct them to success –such as Payton’s effort, which finds Infinity (Zoey Deutch) secretly stole a ballot box in a demographically mature neighborhood.

But everything changes when Haddasah and Dede catch a beverage in a piano bar. (The only where Payton staged an emotional rendition of Billy Joel’s”Vienna” toward the end of year 1.) As fortune would have it, Payton is there again, along with his rendition of Pippin’s”Corner of the Sky” moves Dede so much, she decides to concede the race. At a media conference on the day the stone, paper, scissors game had been set to occur, Dede passes the baton into the generation that is and conveys her disillusionment.

Meanwhile, Alice and Astrid come about while. Both are blessed with the kid of Payton. Astrid vows to resume her life and has an abortion. Alice returns to Payton for married and raises their child that she can pursue her dreams. Dede’s political aspirations also input a new chapter, even when Payton’s mom and brand new California Governor Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow) gives her the VP slot in her forthcoming presidential effort.

Payton’s campaign team discovers he rightfully won the election in the first place.

Although the State Senate seat he has been pursuing all Season was procured by Payton, the very fact he mightn’t have won him. “For somebody who has staked his future on winning elections,” I do not win many elections,” Payton informs his campaign team before making his very first address as senator-elect. However, McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), Skye (Rahne Jones), and James (Theo Germaine) wind up counting the votes from the stolen ballot box, detecting that Payton had won the race by 23 votes. Also, it affirmed his credibility was undermined by the theft while the results give confidence before addressing his constituents to Payton.