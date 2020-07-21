The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Ten days ago, Netflix premiered the next season of The Politician, Ryan Murphy’s ultra-arch series roughly ultra-ambitious Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who spent Season 1 running an exceptionally organized and ruthless campaign because of his high-school presidency, and who enters Season 2 within an NYU student determined to take down bajillion-term incumbent state senator Dede Standish (Judith Light). The first season was a colossal wreck, a mishmash of off-putting characters, constantly-shifting personal betrayals, lengthy narrative detours into matters such as dynastic inheritance, an unconvincing romance between a boy and the ghost of his onetime dead love, a multi-episode pause to stage a high-school musical of Assassins, along with a thoroughly rendered parody of Hulu’s The Act. However, it ended with a ray of hope: a three-year time jump, a change of setting to New York City, and the exciting addition of Standish and her shark political strategist (Bette Midler) as foils to get Payton entering the next season. So, much like on Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, there was a mess, but there was hope.

Regrettably, while Season two of The Politician does a better job streamlining its story — drastically decreasing screentime for Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch), and cutting out her grandma (Jessica Lange) helped a great deal in that respect — it’s still reasonably terrible. Both fatal flaws in its center are still that a) Ryan Murphy doesn’t appear to have anything substantial to say about American politics( and b) Payton Hobart is not believable as an inspirational political figure, a hollowly subversive one. In setting up the conflict between Payton and Dede Standish, Murphy recreates institution Democrats, a rich vein for mining that ends up being Murphy and the political divide between outspoken young progressives. As it happens, he does not have a lot to say about them besides being bothersome, ambitious, ambisexual, and prone to and under the assault of the weaponization of cancel culture. Oh, and also the one political issue which seems to motivate them is that the environment (an idea that does not hold up very well in a period when young people of color and their allies have been demonstrating en masse for racial justice).

This all could be only irksome if not of Payton himself to the problem. The series has had a deal on if he is meant to be a cautionary tale about falling for characters who make all the correct moves or a flawed but inspirational figure. The show’s opening credits suggest the latter: a hollow wooden ring of a person filled with various ephemera in the series. The ingredients a powerful politician” should” have, sealed then lacquered to look like the human form of Ben Platt. From the first season, much was made of Payton lacking any real sense of compassion, although that, like most things about Payton (such as retroactively depicted in Season 2, his connection with his deceased beloved River, played with Hollywood handsome David Corenswet), ends up getting muddled beyond all recognition. But this depiction of Payton as a cipher runs counter to the several times the series depicts him as a dominating striver. His friends/strategic team can’t help but remind the audience in any way times that, for all of his faults, has a fierce desire to help people and make the planet better.

When it comes down to it, Payton doesn’t function as an insidious pied piper because it is so impossible to think he’d attract the type of after that he draws in Season 2. If the idea is to depict Dede Standish as a Hillary Clinton figure, Payton opposed her kind of Bernie-Sanders-meets-AOC innovative totem, Murphy and his co-creator Brad Falchuk possess grossly overestimated Payton. While the series is as enamored of Ben Platt because it has ever been — not only do they locate several incredibly effortful excuses to get Platt to a Speedo, but they once again provide a meaningless musical performance, which leads to possibly the funniest moment of this season. However, since it happens from the season finale, I will not spoil it. There is still zero justification for how someone with Payton’s demographic profile and general persona would ever amass such a following. Certainly not among youthful voter base we see lining him up this time around, the grassroots. The series seems to believe it is dealing by having Payton’s competitions call this privileged, white, undergrad boy out, but rather than defuse the bomb; it spotlights the defect. AOC and Bernie that he is quite much not. He is just a Buttigieg, and all of us saw how well that worked out for him.

Here is the thing the series had the opportunity to course-correct this entire time, and it sat there in front of them. If Season 2 had just had the insight and courage to pivot entirely to Payton’s mom, Georgina, played with note-perfect charismatic hollowness by Gwyneth Paltrow, things might still have been profoundly messy. Still, the series could have stood a chance of delivering a coherent message. If the show was searching to get a political figure whose popularity masked a void, Georgina could have been perfect. Georgina ends up divorced by her husband and loses her copious wealth. She enters Season 2, having become radicalized for climate change (a recurring theme) and in a shocking show, a candidate for governor of California.

In merely 1 scene of the California gubernatorial discussion — wherein Georgina lays out her forceful and quite serious proposal that California secedes from the U.S. and operate independently because its nation — Paltrow delivers what the series wants: a charismatic rich white lady with a significant stage, a media-friendly screen presence, along with Marianne Williamson levels of virality. She is well-connected in deep-pocketed circles, and she is dangerously unserious and out of touch. In many ways, she is the Trump, which, as dreadful as that sounds, is indeed a notion. Much more of an idea than anything going on from the different corners of The Politician. You believe this girl would attract voters; you understand her appeal instantaneously.

Pivoting into Georgina would not just have allowed The Politician to function as audacious series it needs to be, it would also play in the show’s greatest strength, which is Paltrow, who harnesses everything about her GOOP-y public persona together with the simple appeal of the Hollywood liberal with the campy psychosis of this average Ryan Murphy protagonist. In other words, she’s perfect.

We’ve endured two election cycles of The Politician now, and yet more, the season leaves off using a springboard for even higher stakes in an eventual Season 3. But at this point, the bedrock that’s Payton Hobart is shaky, and the higher up the political ladder that he climbs, the more that hollow base will hamper the show’s capacity to say whatever of substance. What makes it even more frustrating is that it had the solution right in its hands but could not grasp it.