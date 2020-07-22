The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

When”The Politician” debuted on Netflix last year, it split the hosts of that the Original Content podcast. After season two, we had been united: The show is not excellent.

To be clear, “The Politician” is still pretty amusing, thanks to a consistent dedication to packaging as many ridiculous plot twists as possible into any given event. However, the glibness of its strategy to modern politics feels wider than.

Payton Hobart’s controversial election has jumped forward a few years from a titular politician for student body president as teased at the end of year one. Payton (played by Ben Platt) is presently a student at NYU, and he’s launched a longshot effort for the seat now occupied by veteran New York State Senator Dede Standish (Judith Light).

While the performance of Platt stays persuasive in the moments when he gets a chance, Payton feels just like a teenager playacting as a fighter, along with his climate system feels distantly related to environmental activists’ worries.

Worse, Payton is sidelined for stretches of the show as its authors become obsessed with Standish love life. Theoretically, there’s nothing wrong with a series that wants to explore non-traditional relationships. Still, we couldn’t escape the suspicion that they just thought it was humorous to make Platt, Light, and Bette Middler (enjoying Standish’s chief of staff Hadassah Gold) say the term”throuple” as frequently as possible.

Before we get into our review, we also talk about our excitement (particularly Anthony’s) after viewing the very first trailer for”Foundation,” an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic science fiction show coming to Apple TV+ next year.

And if you’d like to skip forward, here’s how the episode breaks down:

0:00 Intro

1:30 “Foundation” discussion

12:02″The Politician” review

29:29 “The Politician” spoiler discussion