The Peru giant frog also referred to as the”scrotum frog” owing to the wrinkled skin, is severely compromised.

A multinational effort is currently underway to conserve the species from destruction as individual trapping, and invasive species have pushed it into the verge.

The frog resides almost entirely in Lake Titicaca on the border of Bolivia and Peru.

A campaign to conserve an endangered species’ achievement can rely on enticing the creature is. Creatures, dolphins, and pandas are iconic animals that are cute, which makes it effortless to rescue them to drum up support. Lake Titicaca’s scrotum frog is going to want help.

The frog, known to scientists since Telmatobius coleus, is not just unusual for its absurd nickname. Sure, it is coated in folds of skin, which give it a look, but besides, it appears to be the world’s biggest aquatic frog, which means it lives its life. It’s also compromised and in need of rescue.

Estimates indicate inhabitants of those frogs plummeted by up to 80 percent in the decade, although nobody knows how many are left in the wild. Recently, an event in 2016 claimed the lives of at least 10,000 frogs, and scientists were not able to describe what occurred. The most logical theory is that sewage runoff influenced the frogs’ environment.

But as CNN reports, a comprehensive effort is currently underway to conserve the cows, and it has the help of the governments of Bolivia and Peru. Lake Titicaca is located on both countries’ boundaries and covers an area of over kilometers. That is a vast area, and also conservations’ group comprises environmentalists, scientists, as well as veterinarians, all of whom are expecting to attract back the frogs in a significant way.

“At a coordinated effort, the authorities of Bolivia and Peru, together with the aid of the United Nations Development Programme (United Nations Development Programme) and also the funding of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), have formed a cross-border group for conservation and understanding of their symbolic Titicaca Giant Rana together with all the vision which the species will have long-term potential,” that the Bolivia Natural History Museum declared in a Facebook post.

Since the lake is the habitat of these frogs, a lot of the conservation effort will concentrate on surveying the people and determining what factors might be influencing their ability. Researchers already know that their population numbers have been controlled by trapping these cows for food, and also, when they’re still small tadpoles, an invasive fish species have been shown to feed the frogs.