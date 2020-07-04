Home TV Series HBO "The Outsider" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot...
TV SeriesHBO

“The Outsider” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
After the success of season 1 of HBO‘s “The Outsider,” viewers are waiting for the arrival of the second season of this series.

Created by Richard Price, this horror crime drama miniseries premiered on HBO in January 12, 2020. This series is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

This series has created a nice fan base and received mostly positive responses from both viewers and critics.

This ten episodes series took everyone by surprise with its unique plot. Now, its fans are curious to know about “The Outsider” season 2.

This miniseries revolves around the investigation of the mysterious and brutal murder of a young boy named Frank Peterson and how the detective Ralph Anderson, who has a practical mindset, has to believe in the existence of supernatural creatures.

Release date of “The Outsider” Season 2

The first season of “The Outsider” has ten episodes which aired from January 12, 2020 to March 8, 2020.

Though the makers have not yet renewed the series for the second season, it is quite likely that the series will be renewed soon. Though HBO has declared “The Outsider” as a miniseries, the finale clearly shows that a second season may arrive.

The expected plot of “The Outsider” Season 2

The tenth episode of this miniseries “Must/Can’t” ended with Ralph smashing the head of the Outsider, El Cuco. But one question is there whether this Outsider is really dead?

Season 1 finale paves the way for the second season of “The Outsider,” and in the final episode, Holly was acting quite unusual. She has the same cut on her hand that the Outsider used to give to its other victims.

Season 2 is expected to be more thrilling and may answer many questions regarding the Holly’s unusual behavior and experiences.

The cast of “The Outsider” Season 2

No information has been given regarding the cast of the second season of “The Outsider.”

It is likely that if the second season arrives, then Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo will probably reprise their roles.

Stay with us for more updates.

Simran Jaiswal

