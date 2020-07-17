“The Outsider” Season 2: Recent Updates On Its Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Wants To Know

- Advertisement -

HBO’s horror crime drama miniseries, “The Outsider” took everyone by surprise with its unique plot and made the viewers excited for the second season of this series.

Created by Richard Price, this miniseries is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. It premiered on January 12, 2020, on HBO.

This series has impressed millions of viewers and was appreciated not only by audiences but also by critics.

This series portrays how Ralph Anderson, a very practical detective, starts believing in the existence of supernatural creatures when he gets involved in the investigation of mysterious as well as cruel murder of a young boy named Frank Peterson.

After the success of this 10-episodes miniseries, fans are quite curious to know about the arrival of the second season (though it is a miniseries). Let us check out what we know about the arrival of the second season.

Release date of “The Outsider” Season 2

The first season of “The Outsider” has ten episodes. These episodes started airing on January 12, 2020, and ended on March 8, 2020.

HBO declared “The Outsider” as miniseries but the final episode of the first season had certain elements that indicate that the second season may arrive. However, no official announcement regarding the renewal of the series for the second season has been made yet.

The expected plot of “The Outsider” Season 2

In the final episode of this series, “Must/ Can’t”, Ralph smashed the head of the creepy outsider, El Cuco. But certain parts of the final episode still arise the question of whether the outsider has gone forever?

In the final episode, Holly’s behavior was quite strange and unusual. She also has a cut on her hand, the very same cut that the outsider used to mark on its victims’ hands. Hence, it is quite probable that season 2 may arrive explaining all these incidents and experiences.

If season 2 arrives, it will be more thrilling and fans will get all the answers to the questions that were left unanswered in the first season.

The cast of “The Outsider” Season 2

The cast of the second season of “The Outsider” is quite difficult to predict at this time. However, Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo will likely reprise their roles on the arrival of the second season.

