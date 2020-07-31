Home TV Series HBO The Outsider Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You...
TV SeriesHBO

The Outsider Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

The Outsider is an American horror crime drama television miniseries which has been developed by Richard price. The show is based on a 2018 novel the Outsider by Stephen king. The outsider miniseries has been created for HBO. This mystery horror series has gained quite a lot of attention of the audience. Since the time of its release, people have loved the show.

Season 1 of the Outsider premiered on HBO for the first time on January 12, 2020. The miniseries ran for a total of 10 episodes in the first season. It has also scored 7.39 out of 10 on rotten tomatoes. Since the release of the first episode, the viewer base has exponentially grown from 1.067 million viewers in the first episode to 1.869 viewers in the ninth episode.

Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and All the Fan Theories you should know
Also Read:   The Outsider Season 2: Release date, Cast and Plot. Every New Updates Here!

The outsider season 2 release date

Since the show is a miniseries, we do not expect the show to return back for another season. However, Stephen King says he had already started planning for a season 2. But the show hasn’t been renewed by the HBO yet. The show seems to have become a favourite among many of its viewers.

No official statement regarding the same has been made by the platform yet.
For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movie series and much more.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Riverdale Season 5: confirmed to include cut short episodes of Season 4 and other details

Netflix Dhanraj -
The CW has recently renewed the series for a fifth season, slated to premiere in January 2021. Fans are excited for the Season 5...
Read more

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a television series belonging to the supernatural horror genre. The series has two seasons which are divided into four...
Read more

Narcos season 3: Know Here, Release Date, Cast And Latest Update About The Season.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The narcotics cartel series ‘Narcos: Mexico’ has been successful at Netflix. This collection has been produced and created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and...
Read more

Queer Eye Season: Release Date, Filming Locations, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
Queer Eye: Queer Eye is a reality television series. As of now, Queer Eye has about five seasons in total. All five seasons of Queer...
Read more

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Storyline And Other

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Is Sherlock Holmes 3 going to be released in 2020? Fans across the world want to know if there is a possibility of its...
Read more

The Order Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Much More!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
The Order is a horror drama television series. As of now, The Order has two seasons. Both the seasons of The Order are available...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Other Latest Update.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Japanese anime series ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ has now formally been confirmed for the second season. The rise of this defence...
Read more

Archer Season 11: Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

TV Series Suraj Pillai -
Archer is an animated sitcom television series. As of now, the series contains ten seasons in total. The whole ten seasons of Archer comprises...
Read more

High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
High School DxD is based on a light book that consisted of about 25 volumes and written by Ichiei Ishibumi. He got profound as...
Read more

Godzilla Vs. Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
We’ve all loved the two movies from the Hollywood, Godzilla and King Kong. Both of the movies are a story of their own. Both...
Read more
© World Top Trend