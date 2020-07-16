Home TV Series The Outsider Season 2: Latest Details About The Cast, Plot and Release...
The Outsider Season 2: Latest Details About The Cast, Plot and Release Date!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
The Outsider:

The Outsider is a mystery crime drama television series. The Outsider was made as a miniseries. It has only one season. The Outsider is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name released in 2018.

The first episode of The Outsider released on HBO on 12th January 2020 while the last episode released on 8th March 2020. In India, the series is available on Disney+ Hotstar. The first season of The Outsider has 10 episodes in total. The length of each episode of The Outsider ranges from 50 minutes to 60 minutes.

The Outsider got a good reception from both critics as well as the audience. The series has a rating of 82% on rotten tomatoes. The series was praised for its storyline and performance from the main cast.

 The Outsider Season 2 Release Date:

HBO has not yet revealed if The Outsider will be renewed for a second season or not. The delay in the announcement may be due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the COVID-19, many series and film productions have already been affected. 

However, according to the makers, there are chances for a second season. Although it may take a long time than expected. It will depend on how and when Richard Price wants to take the story forward.

 The Outsider Season 2 Cast:

If a second season for The Outsider is ever made, some of the cast from the first season will be returning for the second season too. The main cast that may return for The Oustdier Season 2 includes Ben Mendelsohn, Jeremy Bobb, Julianne Nicholson, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Yul Vazquez, and many others.

 The Outsider Season 2 Plot:

There are no updates related to the plot of The Outsider Season 2. However, lots of things can be explored if a second season is made. 

At the end of The Outsider Season 1, we can see that Ralph Anderson and Holly Gibney bid farewell to each other. They also say that they can team-up again in the future. So, The Outsider Season 2 can show us how Ralph Anderson and Holly Gibney may team-up again. Moreover, the mid-credits scene which shows a scratch on Holly’s arm is also not explained. 

