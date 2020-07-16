The Outsider Season 2: Check Updates On Its Renewal, Release Date And All The Latest Information About The Show

- Advertisement -

The Outsider is an American horror crime drama television miniseries that has been developed by Richard’s price. The show is based on a 2018 novel the outsider by Stephen king. The outsider miniseries has been created for HBO. This mystery horror series has gained quite a lot of attention of the audience. Since the time of its release, people have loved the show.

Season 1 of the outsider premiered on HBO for the first time on January 12, 2020. The miniseries ran for a total of 10 episodes in the first season. It has also scored 7.39 out of 10 on rotten tomatoes. Since the release of the first episode, the viewer base has exponentially grown from 1.067 million viewers in the first episode to 1.869 viewers in the ninth episode.

The outsider season 2 release date

Since the show is a miniseries, we do not expect the show to return for another season. However, Stephen King says he had already started planning for a season 2. But the show hasn’t been renewed by the HBO yet. The show seems to have become a favorite among many of its viewers.

No official statement regarding the same has been made by the platform yet.

