The Order Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot Updates Ending Explained Who Will Be Returning In The Sequel?

The Order is a 2019 terror drama series by Netflix. Dennis Heaton made the series. Heaton himself wrote the screenplay of the series with the support of Shelley Eriksen, Gordon Lee, and a few different people. The series received a review from critics. Netflix greenlit the series for another season.

The Order Season 3 Release Date

The first season they premiered on March 7, 2019. In that month, Netflix announced its plan. The next season will include only ten episodes and premiere somewhere in 2020.

We expect the show to drop in mid of 2020, given that show’s filming happened on November 7, 2019, although we do not have an official date from the creators. As soon as we receive an official time from Netflix about a release date, we’ll keep you informed.

Cast

Jack Manley, who plays Jake Morton’s lead character, will return to reprise his role. Julia Benson, as Professor Robin Benson Jewel Staite as Renee Marand, will join him. We’ll keep you updated, although we do not have info about any member joining the cast.

Plot

Jake Morton, a college student, who is seeking vengeance for his mother’s passing, joins a secret society. This organization’s name is the Order of the Blue Rose. It teaches and practices magic. He also learns about the conflict between werewolves and the magical arts that are dark Since Jack goes deep in society. He finds himself between their battles.

As of this moment, there is not any trailer of the season. However, we’ll keep you informed about any new development about the show’s most current season.