The Order Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Much More!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
The Order is a horror drama television series. As of now, The Order has two seasons. Both the seasons of The Order are available to stream on Netflix.

Both The Older: Season 1 and Season 2 has 10 episodes each. The length of each episode of The Order ranges from 42 minutes to 51 minutes.

The Order has a rating of 6.8 on IMDB and a rating of 100% on rotten tomatoes.

The Order Season 3 Cast:

Most of the cast from the first two seasons of The Order will be returning for the third season too. The cast of The Order: Season 3 may include Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Louriza Tronco, Adam DiMarco, Katharine Isabelle, Adam DiMarco, Thomas Elms, Devery Jacobs, and many others. We can expect some new addition to the cast of The Order Season 3 too. 

There have been some instances where the sixth werewolf names Alpha is mentioned. All the Alpha has been mentioned several times in the series; we have not yet seen the character in the whole two seasons. It would be interesting to see if they introduce someone playing Alpha in The Order: Season 3.

The Order Season 3 Plot {SPOILERS}:

The end of The Order: Season 2 has left the audience with many questions unanswered. The biggest question is: Will Alyssa Drake be revived? We know that Alyssa Drake died in the series. She was also one of the most important characters in the series. 

The story will be continuing from where it was left off in The Order: Season 2. We may also get to see what happens with Vera after she has lost our power.

The Order Season 3 Release Date:

The Order has not yet been renewed for a third season. However, considering the positive reviews and increasing fanbase, a third season of The Order will be made. We can expect the announcement soon.

One of the reasons for the delay in an announcement regarding the third season of The Order is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the shooting and productions of films and series are on halt for the past few months. 

We can expect The Order: Season 3 to release somewhere in late 2020 or early 2021. 

The Order Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Much More!!!

