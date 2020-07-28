The Order Season 2 Review Part-2 And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, during the process, Lilith gets trapped into the demon realm and has to stay there for a while. But, the question still remains the same. Who stole their hides and another magical book from the order and the werewolves? The grand magus of the order, Vera, expects the rival magic society by the name ‘The Sons of Prometheus’ to be the thieves of their artifacts. So, Vera acts to negotiate a deal with ‘The Prometheans’ while Jack and Alyssa(as hostages) try to find out whether the rival society stole their inventory. Hamish, Randall and Gabrille on the other hand try to track down the real thief of their inventories, professor Foley and his assistant.

When Hamish and the team get to know that jack’s ethics professor Foley and his assistant are the ones who robbed the order and The Prometheans off their inventory, The Prometheans don’t seem to believe them. Unfortunately for Jack and Alyssa who went in the rival society, the members of the society get to know that jack is the werewolf who killed one of their members while trying to safeguard himself.

The society attacks jack and Alyssa who then find that The Prometheans have given Agregore juice to Alyssa which helps them in connecting to her feelings. This not only hurts Alyssa as she needs more and more of it to survive but also Jack because he has to surrender in order to save Alyssa. As Hamish captures professor Foley, he brings him in front of both the societies as proof which then believes in what Vera has said. The Prometheans then free Jack and Alyssa as hostages.

In the next episode, The Knights of Saint Christopher solve the real mystery of their inventory thief. Professor Foley was just the face, the real thief is his assistant, Salvador. But what werewolves don’t know is that Salvador is herself an ancient werewolf who got lost in history. On the other hand, Alyssa asks one of the members of the rival society for help as she thinks that her magic is broken due to her feelings for Jack Morton.

She then gets to know that her feelings for Jack are not the reason behind her broken magic, Vade Mecum is. This implies that Vera, the grand magus, has not destroyed the book of Vade Mecum. Alyssa drake searches her house behind her back to find the book when she meets Salvador, who is there for the book as well. Salvador being more powerful, tries to convince Alyssa to join her organization, praxis, where she claims to distribute magic to the entire world for good.

