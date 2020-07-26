Home TV Series Netflix The Order Season 2 Review Part-1
TV SeriesNetflix

The Order Season 2 Review Part-1

By- Aryan Singh
Netflix has always been known for producing content that suits the audience. The streaming platform is also famous for making people actually think over the content they’ve produced. Their shows actually appeal to the masses.

The order is one such series where we get to see and actually feel the rivalry between the werewolves and the guardians of magic. This web television series has been in talks for its screenplay, storyline and acting skills of the artists. We get to learn how the rivalry between the two giants can benefit the third. The order has been one of the best web television series I’ve watched on Netflix and rightly deserves the spot to be on the top.

The second season of this mysterious web series has received positive reviews from all across the globe. Critics, as well as the viewers, seem highly impressed by the creators of the show, and the second season of the order premiered on Netflix on June 18, 2020. A total of 10 episodes were released in season 2.

-“Spoiler alert. If you haven’t watched the show yet, I highly recommend you to watch it on the streaming platform and adore it on your own. I can confidently say that you’ll agree to all the points written below”.

The second season of The Order continues from where the first season was left off, Alyssa Drake erasing all the memories of her boyfriend, Jack Morton. As the 1st episode starts, we see each and every knight(the werewolves) being assigned to a medium that has to take care of them and makes sure that the knights of saint Cristopher don’t get their memories back. The magical powder the mediums use becomes ineffective on the werewolves and they develop an immunity over it.

Alongside this, a magic tourist enters the scene who is trying to create havoc on the university campus by learning magic on her own. Jack returns Alyssa’s favor by finding the magic tourist, who then tries to kill Mr. Morton in which Alyssa interferes and kills the tourist, by mistake. She founds out soon enough that something has gone wrong with her magic and confides the same with her boyfriend jack (silverback).

After being betrayed by the Hermatic Order of Blue Rose, the knights of saint Cristopher decide to seek revenge on the temple by regaining all their precious artifacts that the order has summoned. The call the thief demon who does the job for them. But, as they say, nothing is right when demons are present. The precious artifacts get stolen from them as well by the same demon who gets summoned by someone else.

The order gets to know about the robbery when they look for the sickles which can stop the demon Rogwan from entering their world. The order summons the demon before his expected arrival time and tries to trap the powerful demon in the temple. However, that doesn’t happen as the demon is way too powerful. Lilith and jack enter the realm being werewolves to attract Rogwan towards their fear. In this attempt, Rogwan seems to overpower both of them till they find a way into someone else’s fear and find sickles that can stop Rogwan.

I'm glad you made up till the end. However, this is just the beginning. Part-1 of the order season 2 review ends here. We will post Part-2 of the review really soon.

Aryan Singh

