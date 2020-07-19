THE ORDER SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT AND ALL INFORMATION HERE

- Advertisement -

The fantastic series The Order is again back with its second season in the row. It is one of the famous series on Netflix, and with its release of the first season, it has gained a lot of popularity and fan followers. Fans were eagerly demanding for the second season, and to the fact, Netflix released that too. Let’s know more about it.

RELEASE DATE

The second season of the show was released on Netflix just a month ago, i.e. 18th June 2020. Fans can watch the same over there.

CAST

The leads of the show have returned for the second season. These include Jake Manley as Jack Morton, Sarah Grey, and secret saboteur Alyssa Drake, Adam DiMarco (Randall Carpio), Devery Jacobs (Lilith Bathory) and Thomas Elms (Hamish Duke).

It’s unclear whether Matt Frewer returns to play Pete’ Pops’ Morton, as his character appeared to die last season. However, there’s a possibility that Jack’s grandfather could be reanimated through the use of dark magic.

PLOT

The story follows in the magical Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. It follows Jack Morton, a student at Belgrave University, as he joins the secret society, to take revenge for his mother’s death. He wishes to take down his estranged father – the society’s leader Edward Coventry.

However, upon discovering the society to consist of dark magic, Jack Morton joins the rival group Knights of Saint Christopher, which is run by werewolves.

Season 1 ending shows Jack’s memory being wiped away by Alyssa, and he tries to figure out something with the pieces of mind he has left.

Season 2 is expected to continue the story and to follow Jack’s discovery of the unanswered questions from the first season. Apart from this, it can also reveal a few more mysteries as Jack proceeds in his journey.

As the second season is already out, viewers can watch the same on Netflix.