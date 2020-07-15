The Order Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

THE ORDER is a show created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Erikson. The trailer for the release of the series was aired on February 21, 2019. The show was first aired on Netflix on March 7, 2019. Since then, the show has been in talks for its content.

Due to the popularity it gained, it was announced in March 2019 that the show will be renewed for a second season consisting of 10 episodes. The fans were estimating the season 2 of the series to be released in anytime in 2020. According to the sources, the shooting for the show had begun in August 2019 itself and was wrapped by November 2019. Unfortunately, due to the spread of COVID- 19, we might have to wait a little further in order to watch season 2 of the show.

RELEASE DATE

Even after the shooting of the show, Netflix hasn’t released any official notification regarding the release date of the show.

CAST

The series stars-

Jake Manley as Jack Morton,

Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake,

Sam Trammell as Eric Clarke,

Matt Frewer as Pete ‘pops’ Morton and Max Martini as Edward Coventry along with many other artists.

The show has been given a rating of 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Till then, stay safe and keep reading