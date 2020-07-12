Home TV Series Netflix The Order season 2: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And All You...
The Order season 2: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And All You need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Horror movies and TV series are our favourites. The Order is an American horror drama web television series that has been created for Netflix. The show has been created by Dennis Heaton. This supernatural horror web television series has received quite a lot of praises from all over the world. Fans and critics have praised the storyline, effects and the acting skills of the artists.

The show has become quite successful in a very short span of time. Season 1 of the order premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2019. After its instant success, the show was renewed for a second season the same month season 1 was released.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the streaming company to release season 2 of the show. Season 1 of the order ran for a total of 10 episodes.

The Order season 2 release date

Season 2 of The Order has already been broadcasted on Netflix. It was released on June 18, 2020. The reviews from the viewers have been mostly positive until now. Season 2 also aired a total of 10 episodes.

The Order season 2 cast

The cast for season 2 of the show is written below.

Jake Manley as Jak Morton, Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake, Louriza Tronco as Gabrielle Dupres, and other well-known artists was a part of season 2 of the show.

