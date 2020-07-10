- Advertisement -

The OnePlus Nord specs and Cost just leaked, as the handset was listed on a retailer’s website several weeks Before its official launch.

As OnePlus is currently mounting a marketing campaign for its lowest Android handset in years, a Romanian retailer jumped the gun.

The listings show OnePlus will sell two versions of the Nord, with costs starting at around $530 in Europe.

OnePlus mounted a marketing campaign in years for its first budget-friendly smartphone. She was known as the OnePlus Z and the OnePlus 8 Lite, the phone will be sold as the OnePlus Nord. The handset has been teased on social networking, where OnePlus has started airing a documentary.

We know that OnePlus aims to market it for less than $500, and the phone will have a Snapdragon 765G processor, complete with 5G support. One report said that the Cost could go as low as $299, which might be crazy, especially considering the OnePlus Nord is assumed to possess precisely the same specs as the Pixel 5. Why the OnePlus handset is going to be a nightmare for the Pixel this past year, we already explained.

The handset should be unveiled by one plus, but fans won’t have to wait long to find out the details about it all. A merchant jumped the gun and listed the OnePlus Nord ahead of its official launch.

Italian site Android World found the OnePlus Nord listing on Romanian e-commerce site EvoMag. The merchant is promoting the blue variant of this OnePlus Nord for 2,300 RON ($536). Much like other European countries, that might not be cheaper than the price tag factors in VAT tax, which means the US pricing. In reality, $499 may make sense, but I’m just speculating at this point. While $499 may not be as amazing as the rumoured $299 cost, it would beat the Pixel 5 expected $699 price tag.

Better still, a secondary record which Android World missed reveals that a 12GB/256GB sort of the phone that is priced at 2,755 RON ($642).

The merchant also listed a media leave, as well as the full specs list for its OnePlus Nord. The phone includes a 6.55-inch all-screen OLED display (2400 x 1800) with a hole-punch selfie camera on top along with a built-in fingerprint detector. On the back, there’s a camera which includes 16-megapixel, 64-megapixel, and sensors. Other specs include the Snapdragon 765G chip, 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB RAM and storage combo, 5G connectivity, dual-SIM service, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4,300 mAh battery. The telephone does not appear to support wireless, and it is unclear at what kind of wired charging we’re looking at.

They were still online at the time of its writing, although the listings might have been published by mistake. The telephones are indicated as out of stock and can not be ordered online. The store’s search field will bring up both Nord models, but the Nord is not featured in the marketing campaigns of the store. The merchant stocks OnePlus handsets, including the OnePlus 8.