The OnePlus Nord is officially published tomorrow (July 21). Still, it seems there will be quite little to reveal, as within the last few months that the firm has drip-fed us vital specs and features — and today it’s revealed the phones camera specs, refresh rate, RAM, and colors, leaving us with the almost complete picture of their telephone.

In a discussion post, Simon Liu, Imaging Director in OnePlus, revealed the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization. That’s combined with a 5MP depth sensor, a macro camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

On one front, there’s a camera using a 105-degree field of view and a 32MP camera.

Liu spoke about a number of the modifications, on the other hand, together with the front cameras by way of example able to detect multiple faces in a shot and make sure they’re comprehensive and all evident. These snappers will utilize AI and brighten images up, and long-exposure technology to decrease noise in low light.

Display, RAM and Colours

In another forum post, Shawn L., Head of Product for OnePlus Nord, revealed the OnePlus Nord’s display is going to have 90Hz refresh speed, and that the phone will probably have up to 12GB of RAM.

This”up to” is critical, as it indicates there is also a variant with less RAM (perhaps 8GB), which should be more economical.

As for this refresh rate, that’s just like the OnePlus 8, although not a match for your 120Hz of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Still, it must make interactions and animations feel smoother than with a’sstandard’ refresh rate.

Shawn L. also verified the OnePlus Nord would be the first OnePlus telephone to include Google Messages, Dialer, and Duo out of the box.

Finally, in yet another forum post, Hope L, Chief Designer, shown that the OnePlus Nord will be offered in a metallic Gray Onyx, and a reflective Blue Marble shade.

Between these new details and those we knew, such as the OnePlus Nord’s approximate cost, its own Snapdragon 765G chipset, along with its appearance from the trunk, we are not expecting too many surprises in tomorrow’s launch event; however, we’ll bring you all of the news as it happens — and if you would like to tune on your own, here’s how to accomplish that.