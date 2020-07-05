- Advertisement -

The OnePlus Nord cost will probably be”under $500″. The statement was easy to overlook, showing up on the company’s’ onepluszlitething’ account within an Instagram narrative.

The news coincides with the affirmation of this OnePlus Nord title for the smartphone, which has been rumored to be known as both OnePlus 8 Lite and the OnePlus Z.

With a cost of under $500 (roughly #410, AU$730), the OnePlus Nord will be cheaper than the OnePlus 8, which begins at $699 / #599 (roughly AU$1,100).

While OnePlus has not verified exactly the OnePlus Nord cost, we would not be shocked if”under $500″ equates to $499.

The sub-$500 OnePlus Nord cost tag places the telephone at an extremely competitive area of the market.

The Google Pixel 3a XL begins at $479 / #469, and while Apple’s brand new iPhone SE 64GB begins at $399 / #419 / AU$749, this cost climbs to $449 / #469 / AU$829 and $549 / #569 / AU$999 for its 128GB and 256GB models respectively. You may find all of the best SE deals using our guide that is committed.

Then its price point will place in the competition. In the event, the OnePlus Nord includes 128GB of storage.

OnePlus is to disclose some OnePlus Nord specs, so it is not clear what you’re going to be receiving to the sub-Gamble; however, OnePlus has said there would be 100 units out there for pre-order at 9 am.