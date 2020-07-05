- Advertisement -

The OnePlus Nord cost will be”under $500″. The statement was easy to overlook, showing up on the firm’s’ onepluszlitething’ account in an Instagram narrative.

The news coincides with the affirmation of this OnePlus Nord title for the very affordable smartphone, which has been formerly rumored to be called both OnePlus 8 Lite and the OnePlus Z.

With a price tag of under $500 (around #410, AU$730), the OnePlus Nord will be comfortably cheaper than the OnePlus 8, which starts at $699 / #599 (about AU$1,100).

While OnePlus has not confirmed precisely the OnePlus Nord price, we wouldn’t be shocked if”below $500″ translates to $499.

The subtle OnePlus Nord price confirmation (Picture credit: OnePlus)

Does the OnePlus Nord cost compare?

The sub-$500 OnePlus Nord cost label positions the phone in an extremely competitive area of the market.

The Google Pixel 3a XL begins at $479 / #469, and while Apple’s brand new iPhone SE 64GB starts at $399 / #419 / AU$749, that price rises to $449 / #469 / AU$829 and $549 / #569 / AU$999 for its 128GB and 256GB models respectively. You can find all of the best SE deals with our guide.

Then its price point will place in the competition with those phones. In the event, the OnePlus Nord includes at least 128GB of storage.

OnePlus is yet to disclose any OnePlus Nord specs, so it’s not clear precisely what you’ll be getting to your sub-$500 Gamble, but OnePlus has said there would be 100 units available for pre-order at 9 am.