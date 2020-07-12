The OA Season 3: Will There Be Season 3? Check Here All New Updates

- Advertisement -

The OA, an American mystery, sci-fi, dream series with an exceptional idea. The show first aired back in December 2016 and was soon renewed for one more season. However, the second season published after two decades in 2019 and took its time in returning. The second season of the series despite being high wasn’t able to receive viewership that is enough. Thus, Netflix cancelled the series.

Will there be The OA season 3?

Regrettably, Netflix is on its own decision to not revive it. Recently in a meeting, Jason Issac, the series’ star confirmed it. Netflix cancelled the show on the 5th of August that was followed by anger and despair among the fans. There were quite a few campaigns on social networking platforms. Moreover, there was also a request on change.org to reestablish the series.

Many fans threatened Netflix when the show wasn’t renewed; they would cancel their subscription. A buff went to such lengths to get the show, up and running that he sat on a hunger strike before Netflix’s headquarters at L.A. Prominent creators also showed their support for the series. Well, sadly, those attempts couldn’t get the show to be revived by Netflix. Netflix does see gains.

Jason Issac did ask the viewer to watch it and say that the show can be revived when it got adequate perspectives on the stage. If you want to get a third time for the series receives its views well, it depends on you now.

We’ve seen Netflix altering its choices overtime to get a possibly excellent show. We may see that happening in this one too, who knows. If any update comes up, we will inform you. So, stay tuned with us.

The OA Season 3: Possible cast

As we’ve said earlier, the series has been cancelled. So we have no advice whatsoever on the throw. But if the series were supposed to reunite we think Brit Marling would reprise her role in Prairie Johnson. Additionally, the rest of the cast would feature

Kingsley Ben-Adir returning as Karim Washington

Jason Isaacs would reappear as Dr. Percy/ Jason Isaacs

Emory Cohen portraying Homer Roberts

Paz Vega would also return to play Renata Duarte… Of course, other actors would also join the cast.